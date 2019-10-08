Bisbee Plein Air Painting Festival and Competition Presented by Bisbee After 5 and Central School Project Oct. 10-13, 2019
The Bisbee Plein Air Festival returns Oct. 10 through the 13th. The Festival is supported by the Bisbee Foundation, Community Foundation of Southern Arizona, and Bisbee Arts Commission. Artists will be painting Old Bisbee’s historic architecture, sprawling staircases, vintage streets, and all manner of views of the scenic Mule Mountains to compete for $700 in prizes.
Jurors pop up exhibit and a reception for the artists is the first event for the public on Friday, Oct. 11, 6:30-8 p.m. at Central School Project located at 43 Howell Ave in Bisbee. This is a great opportunity for the public to see and purchase the judges work and also serves as a meet and greet for the participating competition artists.
On Saturday Oct. 12, 2- 5 p.m. the Wet Paint Sale and Judging is a great art of event for the public to attend. Artists set up in Grassy park on Main Street right in front of the mining museum for the judging and awards event with live music starting at 2 p.m.. The awards are announced at 4 p.m.. Artwork is for sale by festival participants until 5 p.m.
This year’s competition judges are Kimberly Scott of Phoenix, Arizona and Alan Bull of Newburyport Massachusetts. Kimberly Scott holds a BFA in Painting from ASU and has also studied with R.K. Hillis in Glendale, as well as with Matt Smith and other artists of the Scottsdale School. Kimberly’s art celebrates and preserves the beauty, mystery, and history of her home state and all of the southwest.
Juror Alan Bull studied at the Philadelphia College of Art. His paintings have included landscapes, truck paintings, architectural facades and work created in northern Holland, Brittany and southern France, and most recently Andalusia, Spain.
Central School Project is hosting Alan Bull as a Visiting Artist for 10 days in which time Alan will be holding 2 painting workshops. Visit Central School’s website centralschoolproject.org for details on the workshops.
Submitted by Laurie McKenna