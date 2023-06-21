BISBEE — Smile, you’re on camera!
A new policy approved Tuesday night by the mayor and Bisbee City Council permits Bisbee police officers to record incidents via new body cameras.
At the June 6 meeting, the council gave approval for the purchase of the cameras, but Mel Sowid and other council members wanted the policy in place prior to their use on Bisbee streets.
At that meeting, Police Chief Timothy Cox estimated the cameras would cost about $15,000. The first $10,000 would be paid upfront for the current fiscal year with the remaining $5,000 to be paid in the 2023-24 fiscal year.
This would not include video storage fees on a cloud server. Cox is still researching storage components.
After a review of the body camera policies of other police departments, Cox and City Attorney Joe Estes developed the one for Bisbee.
Cox received a nod to proceed with the implementation of the body cameras after Mayor Ken Budge and council members Juanetta Hill, Joni Giacomino, Frank Davis, Leslie Johns, Mel Sowid and Anna Cline added a line to the policy.
Sowid wanted to clarify any changes to the policy for the cameras by inserting a requirement for council approval before any changes can be effected.
As read, the last line of the policy stated, “No alteration, exemption, or change to this policy will occur without direct written approval from the Chief of Police.”
Sowid was concerned the council was handing over policy changes to the chief of police, when it is the council who approves policy changes.
Estes explained the policy wording only applied to the officers, as this would be the rules they follow. They could not make changes to the policy without approval from the police chief who would have to get approval from the council once the policy was in place.
According to Cox, the videos would be available for the county attorney’s office as well as defense attorneys to view.
When asked if the public could request the body camera be turned off, Cox said no.
If people break the law, they have to be prepared to be videoed.
Cox noted, “The cameras will stay on until the situation is concluded.”
Cox pointed out cameras were everywhere and people were continuously being videoed.
Estes said, “Cameras serve multiple uses. It can help the officers write better reports and offers accountability of the officers.”
The public will have access through public records requests and the video may be partially redacted to protect the right to privacy for teenage offenders or in domestic violence and sexual abuse cases, said Cox.
Now that the policy is in place, Bisbee police officers will have the body cameras in place as part of their uniform.
Tax rate increase
To offset rising costs of operations, the city has raised the property tax rate to $3.0059 per $100 of valuation.
The increase will cost $5.89 per $100,000 in home value and will add an additional $24,663 to the city’s General Fund revenue.
Lot space regulations
The council also approved restrictions on the amount of space that can be used on parcels for new homes and outbuildings, though the new regulation does not apply to lots in Old Bisbee.
For residential lots zoned R–1, 40% can be covered; for R–2, 45%; for R–3, 50%; and for RM, 70%.
For commercial property zoned C–1, 40% coverage; C–2, 45%; C–3, 50%; and C–4, 55%.
The new regulations go into effect July 20.
Old Bisbee building permits
Following the Design Review Board’s recommendation, the council approved a new document for people applying for building permits in Old Bisbee. The new document requires all plans to be scaled, clear and legible with a comprehensive list of all work to be completed, including elevations.
“The more complete and clearer, the more quickly your application can be processed,” noted the questionnaire.