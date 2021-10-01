top story Bisbee Police second in command arrested in Phoenix, resigns By Lyda Longa lyda.longa@myheraldreview.com Oct 1, 2021 Oct 1, 2021 Updated 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Christopher 'Joey' Long Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.77 Per Week CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER ALERTS • LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. BISBEE — The Bisbee Police Department's second in command has resigned following his arrest last weekend in Phoenix, city officials say.Christopher "Joey" Long, the deputy police chief for the department, resigned Monday after spending a night in a Phoenix jail last weekend, city officials said.Bisbee City Manager Steve Pauken sent an email to Mayor Ken Budge and the rest of the city council on Sept. 28 informing them that Long was "involved in an incident," and resigned immediately."Yesterday, Deputy Chief Joey Long resigned, effective immediately," Pauken's email says. "He was involved in an incident up in the Valley over the weekend that resulted in his arrest."In a brief interview with the Herald/Review Friday, Budge said he had heard that Long was at a sports event in Phoenix last weekend and got into an argument with another cop."He spent a night in jail," Budge said.While the incident is almost a week old as of this writing, no information has been released by Bisbee Police Chief Albert Echave.A dispatcher at the police department Friday morning said all calls regarding Long's arrest and departure would be referred to Echave.Meanwhile, a community relations officer with Phoenix Police told the Herald/Review that a request for information on Long's arrest had been forwarded to that agency's public affairs division.This is a developing story. More information will be published as soon as it becomes available. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save