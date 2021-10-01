BISBEE — The Bisbee Police Department's second in command has resigned following his arrest last weekend in Phoenix, city officials say.

Christopher "Joey" Long, the deputy police chief for the department, resigned Monday after spending a night in a Phoenix jail last weekend, city officials said.

Bisbee City Manager Steve Pauken sent an email to Mayor Ken Budge and the rest of the city council on Sept. 28 informing them that Long was "involved in an incident," and resigned immediately.

"Yesterday, Deputy Chief Joey Long resigned, effective immediately," Pauken's email says. "He was involved in an incident up in the Valley over the weekend that resulted in his arrest."

In a brief interview with the Herald/Review Friday, Budge said he had heard that Long was at a sports event in Phoenix last weekend and got into an argument with another cop.

"He spent a night in jail," Budge said.

While the incident is almost a week old as of this writing, no information has been released by Bisbee Police Chief Albert Echave.

A dispatcher at the police department Friday morning said all calls regarding Long's arrest and departure would be referred to Echave.

Meanwhile, a community relations officer with Phoenix Police told the Herald/Review that a request for information on Long's arrest had been forwarded to that agency's public affairs division.

This is a developing story. More information will be published as soon as it becomes available.