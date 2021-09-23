If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
BISBEE — Thanks to a $4,586 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Bisbee Police Department will be able to print etickets and reports onsite, saving time.
Police Chief Albert Echave explained during Tuesday’s City Council meeting, “TraCs is a mobile crash reporting software system, which can be used for electronic traffic citations, developing traffic crash reports and other reports and forms. The objective is to effectively incorporate TraCS into our patrol fleet to fully realize the department's mission of enforcing Arizona traffic laws and reducing traffic crashes related to aggressive driving.”
Earlier this year Echave received approval to purchase TraCs software and now needs to purchase the equipment for 10 patrol cars to take full advantage of its timesaving potential, he said. With this software, the tickets can be printed out, uploaded to Spillman (a software program for public safety the city already uses) and automatically sent to the courthouse.
Mayor Ken Budge and council members Anna Cline, Leslie Johns, Mel Sowid and Lou Pawlik accepted his proposal to purchase the scanners and printers. Councilmembers Frank Davis and Joni Giacomino were absent.
Budge asked Echave to provide call volumes of the officers more frequently than the once-a-year report at budget time.
Also approved for BPD were 15 portable keypad radios at a cost of $18,193 to replace those nearing end of life. The Bisbee Fire Department will get six of them and four will remain cached for use during special large events, like the Bisbee 1000 The Great Stair Climb and the Bisbee Mariachi Festival, when more officers and Arizona Rangers are on duty, said Echave.
Money from the America Rescue Plan Act the city received in July will be used for the purchase of the radios, City Manager Steve Pauken said.