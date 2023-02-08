BISBEE — Bisbee Pride weekend, held the third weekend in June, is again in the planning stages as the mayor and council approved a number of permits for the use of city parks and streets to celebrate the LGBTQ community.
The event began in 2004 as a small group of LGBT friends gathered the community together to celebrate. It has grown to be a recognized unique small town all-inclusive event that pulls people from all over the state and country.
The city is fortunate to have Pride and the Copper Queen Hotel, which sponsor various events throughout the weekend. But in recent years, they have butted heads over the Friday night street dance held on Howell Avenue in Old Bisbee, traditionally sponsored by Bisbee Pride.
The hotel and Pride applied for permits to block Howell Avenue for the annual Friday night dance and Mayor Ken Budge and Council members Leslie Johns, Frank Davis, Mel Sowid, Joni Giacomino and Anna Cline had to choose one or the other.
The Copper Queen Hotel requested permits for Friday and Saturday nights for street dances. Pride only wanted the road for Friday, June 16, so the council voted in favor of granting Pride’s request for the Friday street dance and approved the street dance for the hotel on Saturday night.
There may be extra charges for garbage pickup over the weekend as Public Works Director Matt Gurney noted during a non–event weekend the dumpsters and trash cans are overflowing.
Pride was granted the permit for Main Street and Tombstone Canyon for the parade from the courthouse to Goar Park as requested by organizer Ramon Garcia.
Food and other vendors will be stationed in Grassy Park, which has the community stage for performances. The parking lot in front of the Lyric on Naco Road will stage the popular Pride village.
Gurney told the council an estimated 3,500 people show up for the festivities, which feature performers on two stages and in most of the bars and clubs over the weekend in Old Bisbee.
Library to drop late fees
Copper Queen Library Manager Jason Macoviak asked the council to drop late fees on books, videos and other materials and equipment in order to bring patrons back to take advantage of many offerings.
“By eliminating late fees on overdue library materials, the Copper Queen Library is trying to create social equity and level the playing field in terms of our citizens accessing information, programs and services to help them achieve their personal and professional goals and to be more aligned with the mission of the Copper Queen Library, which is to provide equitable access to information for all, including our most at-risk community members and families,” said Macoviak.
The library brings in between $2,000 and $2,500 annually from fees that go into the city’s General Fund, he added.
He and the library board want to follow in the steps of the American Library Association, which recommends dropping the fees. The Cochise County libraries spread out in the rural communities and the Sierra Vista Library have no late fees.
Currently, the library charges 10 cents a day for overdue books and $5 for each damaged or lost book, Macoviak said.
Low-income people cannot afford the fees, end up not returning the materials and discontinue using the library, he said.
Macoviak did not want to block people who have not returned checked out property from using the library's services and said, “The patrons are cut off from our programs and services. I’ve seen this happen.”
Sowid who asked if a patron cannot afford 10 cents a day, how are they going to be able to afford $5 to pay for lost or damaged books. He said, “It’s not fair to others who need the (internet) hotspots. It’s a matter of personal responsibility.”
City Manager Steve Pauken agreed with Sowid and said, “I’m interested in those we can, but I’m not interested in helping those who don’t take personal responsibility and keep the library’s property.”
Kline agreed and said, “I see both sides. Maybe some of us can pay the fees forward. It would cover the fines and people would still get to use the library.”
Budge offered a compromise and suggested they offer to have the fees lifted and see how the program is going for a period of six months.
“We can try it and see how it works,” he said. “Find out if it will work or not.”
The motion was made to drop late fees for the next six months in a trial program and was passed 5-1, with Sowid voting against it.