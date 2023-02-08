BISBEE — Bisbee Pride weekend, held the third weekend in June, is again in the planning stages as the mayor and council approved a number of permits for the use of city parks and streets to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

The event began in 2004 as a small group of LGBT friends gathered the community together to celebrate. It has grown to be a recognized unique small town all-inclusive event that pulls people from all over the state and country.

