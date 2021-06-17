BISBEE — During the June 15 meeting, the mayor and city council set the levy for determining the property tax rate for the 2021–22 fiscal year at $3.0503 per $100 of assessed valuation.
According to Finance Director Keri Bagley, the 2% increase rate will raise an additional $22,544 in revenue in property tax for a total of $1,199,712. For a property valued at $100,000, it will mean an increase of $5.98 in property tax.
Mayor Ken Budge and Councilmembers Joan Hansen, Joni Giacomino, Anna Cline, Leslie Johns and Frank Davis approved the levy. Councilman Lou Pawlik did not.
Bisbee is expected to receive $1,745,046 in grant funds over the next two years from the American Rescue Plan Act to be used for five specific areas to help recover from the impact of the COVID-19 virus: to replace lost revenue; provide premium pay for essential workers; address negative economic impacts; support public health expenditures; and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
City Manager Steve Pauken explained the funds must be used for these needs and must be justified. The city would have until 2024 to allocate the funds, which must be used by 2026.
In order to qualify for the grant funds, he said the council needed to approve the ARPA award terms and conditions and submit the annual budget and assurance of compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.
The mayor and council unanimously approved it.
A work session will be scheduled to determine the way the ARPA money will be spent following the federal guidelines.