BISBEE — Although seven nonprofit organizations applied for grants from the America Recovery Act Program and hoped to get the all–important check to help their bottom lines, the city’s elected officials declined to approve any for the time being.
The COVID–19 shutdown put the damper on a number of fundraising events the nonprofits needed to continue to provide services to the public and fulfill their missions. These ARAP funds would help them move forward if approved.
Instead, Mayor Pro tempore Anna Cline and councilmembers Frank Davis, Mel Sowid, Joni Giacomino and Lou Pawlik decided to wait until a better application with more information could be completed and a scoring policy established to rank them according to priority and require proof the grant money would be used for the reasons described.
Sowid, who was appointed at the last council meeting to replace Joan Hansen in Ward 2, was the first to question how the city was going to be sure the money would be used for the reason stated in the applications.
“We should wait. I don’t think a couple of weeks will make a difference,” said Sowid.
Pawlik said he understood Sowid’s complaint. He had a number of people call him about the application process. He suggested using a point system to rank the requests in order of priority.
“And we should have all the nonprofits apply,” Pawlik said.
Davis, as well, agreed some of the requests needed to “be fleshed out more.”
Some of the requests do have a stronger case for approval, said Giacomino.
A priority went to the Bisbee Women’s Club meeting house, which needs to have stormwater directed away from under its meeting house in Old Bisbee at an estimated cost of $10,000.
The Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum’s elevator has been out of service for some time and needs repair. The estimated cost is $6,000.
There was also the question of what denotes an emergency, said Giacomino. She thought some of the requests did not meet that level of urgency.
The application used by the city was basic, “state the need for emergency assistance.” There are no specifics to track the money or requirements to show how it was spent.
The council decided a new application was necessary and it would then hold a work session to prioritize and award the grants in a regular meeting in four weeks. It was suggested the nonprofits explain how they were impacted by the shutdown and include more detail on how the money was going to be used and how they were going to show the funds were spent as stated in the applications.
Mayor and council decided they would “delay consideration,” as city attorney Joe Estes recommended, and would take the matter up again in 30 days.
A grant from ARAP funds to the Bisbee Fire Department to pay for a badly needed portable defibrillator as requested by Jim Richardson, Bisbee fire marshal, was approved at a cost of $34,000.
Richardson explained one defibrillator had some nonworking components and it was unable to be fixed.
“It’s an essential diagnostic tool we are required to carry in our ambulances,” said Richardson.
There is activity around the corner for the burned out shell that was the former City Hall.
Public Works Director Jesus Haro received the go-ahead to demolish the building, but have Mills Design Group LLC try its best to preserve the portico entrance to appease many residents who want the structure saved. The plan is to tie a new City Hall building to the portico, if at all possible.
The cost is set at $70,250 for the demolition. The company will carry the debris to a city site near the transfer station to dump.
Davis was not sure there would be a way to save it. “We have no idea what will happen. It will probably just fall down.”
City Manager Steve Pauken said, “No one is 100% sure it’s doable, but it is triable. And at some point, we have to move forward.”