BISBEE — Though hopes were high the city would find a contractor to work within the budget and build a new city hall on the site of the ruins of the former one on Arizona Street, all the bids submitted were rejected in the June 21 council meeting.
Mayor Ken Budge and Council members Leslie Johns, Mel Sowid, Anna Cline and Juanetta Hill rejected the bids at the behest of City Manager Steve Pauken.
“We were not able to reach our target budget,” Pauken said.
The city has $2.1 million in the insurance payout from the fire that claimed the former city hall and the bids came in well over that amount, ranging from $3.4 million to $7 million.
Pauken said the contractors were “gouging” the city by increasing the cost due to the supply chain problems and inflation.
“This should send a message to contractors. I’ve never seen this level of price gouging,” Pauken said. “I think there is still an opportunity to get the bid at our price. It will be a challenge to find the right contractor.”
Budge directed staff to keep searching for other options.
Sowid agreed and said, “I agree. This is not the right time. We have to be patient.”
City Hall burned to the ground in a fire on Oct. 11, 2017, leaving the staff without a permanent place to call home over the past five years.
Cochise County offered space to lease in one of the buildings at the Melody Lane complex, but then changed direction and asked the city to vacate. The city was offered the county’s former juvenile detention center with a number of buildings on Tovreaville Road, but it was in need of roof renovation and an electrical upgrade, a cost that was more than the city wanted to pay for a temporary home.
So, the city moved to Lowell on Erie Street and set up shop in a building leased from Freeport McMoRan Inc. Copper Queen Branch, and it remains the city’s home base for now.
Staff and residents alike are looking forward to seeing a new building rise from the former site, which was the most desired option.