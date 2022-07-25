Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

BISBEE — At any government public meeting, there are opportunities for citizens to address electeds in a Call to the Public to offer their points of view on city, county, state or federal business.

Though Arizona does not require elected bodies to hold Calls to the Public, in most instances citizens get their chance to speak on a topic not addressed on the agenda. The elected bodies may listen to citizens, but they cannot respond to any questions asked as that would be an open meeting law violation.

Tags