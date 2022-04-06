BISBEE — Christianne Bovee received a public apology from the city as part of a court ordered settlement agreement for denying her access to her home after a retaining wall on adjacent city property collapsed in 2020.
At the time, city building inspector Joe Ward told her to vacate her home due to possible dangers to her home’s foundation from the collapse of the retaining wall, which he said was on her property. He told her she had to hire a structural engineer and produce a report on the condition of her home’s foundation within 60 days and have a new wall built within 90 days or she would be forced to pay fines.
She has not set foot in her former home since then causing “great anguish,” said City Manager Steve Pauken at the council meeting Tuesday night with Mayor Ken Budge and Council members Frank Davis, Leslie Johns, Joni Giacomino, Mel Sowid, Anna Cline and Jaunetta Hill.
In protest of the inconvenience and the city's claim she owned the wall she filed a lawsuit that was resolved in court with the city paying her $55,000 and providing a public apology.
Pauken said, “The city had an obligation that it did not fulfill.”
The Bisbee Arts Commission is planning a big shindig in October to showcase as many local artists as possible. The Bisbee Festival of the Arts is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, and the commissioners are hoping it will become an annual affair.
In order to rent adequate space, BAC members are seeking a lease agreement with the building owned by David Rose on Erie Street in Lowell. BAC will rent the building for the five weeks of the exhibits at the cost of $3,000, which will come from the American Rescue Plan Act funds the mayor and council granted.
BAC was given the go-ahead to speak with the Bisbee Unified School District about providing parking for the event in the Lowell Junior High School parking lot.
The request to spend $823 for portable potty units from Stamback Septic Service Oct. 21 through Oct. 24 was approved.
The council approved a BAC donation of $500 to the Copper Queen Library for a 43-inch-by-52-inch stained glass window depicting the desert denizens made by Nicole Piper. The window will be hung behind the existing glass above the library's east-facing doors on the main floor of the library. It will capture the morning sun and add a permanent fixture to the CQL's living room and reception area. It will serve as a commemoration of the Copper Queen Library's 140th Anniversary this summer.
A 70-foot-long, 8-foot-high collapsed retaining wall at 229A Tombstone Canyon will be repaired and paid for through an $84,395 Traveler’s Personal Insurance payout for the wall, which collapsed on Feb. 4, damaging city property. The property owner held the insurance.
The council approved accepting the insurance money and soliciting bids to find a firm to build a new wall. A field meeting at the site will be held Thursday, April 21. Prospective proposals must be submitted by Monday, May 2.
Following a request by Giacomino, the city council declared “No Mow May” in an effort to provide pollinators with flowers as they begin to bloom. Dandelions, clover and wildflowers should be left for the time being as bees, butterflies and moths begin looking for food. However, tall grasses and shrubs should cut down to prevent fires.