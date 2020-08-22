BISBEE — Joining in the national day of protest at Post Offices across the country, those in Bisbee who wanted to be a part of it all made known their displeasure with current decisions allegedly made to slow mail delivery on “Save the Post Office Saturday.”
Cado Daily, activist, said Karen Corey, well stocked with signs, was the catalyst for the campaign which drew around 25 people, all with masks and who practiced social distancing.
They gathered along Main Street seeking the shade as they chanted and whooped making known their displeasure of the decisions made by recent Post Master General Louis DeJoy, appointed in June to run the United States Postal Service.
His decisions resulted in the removal and disassembly of mail sorting machines, the removal of post boxes at various locations around the country and the locking of mailboxes preventing anyone from dropping mail into them.
In a U.S. House of Representatives hearing on Aug. 18, DeJoy stated the measures were already in place and were part of the downsizing effort to save money. He also agreed to suspend the dismantling of the sorting machines and mailbox removal until after the election.
However, those efforts come as mail builds up at post offices around the country and fears grow of checks not making to their recipients, payments of debtors not reaching lenders on time and delays of needed medications.
“I think the timing of the revamping of the postal system is suspicious since we may rely on mail in ballots this year,” Daily told the Herald/Review Saturday. “I’m not saying they don’t need to increase efficiencies, but ending overtime and dissembling machines to dismantle the system without having another in place is wrong.”
People rely on postal service for their prescriptions, social security checks and much more, she added.
The nationwide day of protest was organized by MoveOn and joined with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Service Employees International Union (SEIU), the Working Families Party and others to gather in support of the continued relevance of the Post Office.
On the website, MoveOn.org states: “Trump is moving the USPS into financial ruin to disrupt U.S. citizens from voting by mail, jeopardizing postal workers’ jobs and slowing delivery to a halt in some areas to do it.”
SEIU tweeted, “We won’t stand by quietly while our voting rights are being attacked and our essential workers and services are undermined. We’re taking action and fighting back.”
DeJoy told the House during his testimony that his actions were not directed by the White House and were in no way meant to impact mail-in voting or elections in general.
“As we head into the election season, I want to assure this committee and the American public that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time,” DeJoy said. “This sacred duty is my number one priority between now and election day.”
Look for more coverage on local post office conditions and election preparations in an upcoming edition of the Herald/Review.