BISBEE – The city’s Design Review Board was busy in 2022 reviewing 55 construction applications and developing a new application packet.
The DRB is a seven member board that approves construction projects in the historic district of Old Bisbee. The idea is to maintain, as much as possible, the historic structures and the different architectural styles of the mining town’s early days. From windows to doors to paint color, the DRB application must have all the intended repairs, replacements or renovations explained in detail. This saves the applicant and the board members a lot of time.
Peter Gaffer, DBR member, pointed out only one of the 55 was not approved and four others were tabled to a future meeting. Seven applications were commercial requests and included a roof mounted photovoltaic array, a completely new two-story residence on a site previously damaged by fire, and the total demolition of a long abandoned residence.
Sometimes the application does not have all the necessary information for the board to act, or the members need clarification on the plans or materials, in which case an applicant may have to come before them more than once.
To counter problems arising from an incomplete application, the board members and city staff worked together to create a new packet of information, he said.
Updated guidelines have been on the table for several years and now the 1991 rules have been updated to include projects like solar arrays and correct various deficiencies in the current form.
Though the new guidelines need to be approved by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission before it comes to the mayor and council, as of April 1 the new information requests must be followed.
“The Board will increase its scrutiny of applications which include significant modifications to existing structures to ensure applicants have considered the constructability of the proposed work,” stated the DRB report.
The board will assess the proposed modifications and could allow demolition if the structure or portion of a structure are beyond salvage.
The Bisbee Police Department building will get a new coat of paint thanks to the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act, as requested by Logan Dodd, public works operations manager. He asked to tap into the $9,500 remaining from the renovations work at the senior center.
Councilman Mel Sowid asked why the money was not going to the city pool, which cannot be opened until specific, mandated repairs are made.
Dodd responded, “I was the first to ask for this.”
Dodd said the police building had other repairs to the exterior that need to be done as well.
The city is looking at a fairly high price tag of $40,000 to $50,000 to get the pool up and running.
City Manager Steve Pauken explained the new pump was going to be the biggest problem as it may not be delivered before summer. But he assured Sowid there was money to get the pool up and running.
The project will now go out for bid.
Council members Sowid, Frank Davis, Juanetta Hill, Joni Giacomino and Anna Cline and Mayor Ken Budge also approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization to perform paving services to the nonprofit so it can add parking spaces to meet the city code.
SEAGO has agreed to pay the city for the work at the hourly rate of pay plus employee-related expenses for services, administrative and mobilization costs, as well as fuel, materials and equipment use.
