BISBEE – The city’s Design Review Board was busy in 2022 reviewing 55 construction applications and developing a new application packet.

The DRB is a seven member board that  approves construction projects in the historic district of Old Bisbee. The idea is to maintain, as much as possible, the historic structures and the different architectural styles of the mining town’s early days. From windows to doors to paint color, the DRB application must have all the intended repairs, replacements or renovations explained in detail. This saves the applicant and the board members a lot of time.

