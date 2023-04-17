BISBEE — Lookout, Bisbee. There is a new restaurant and café that just opened in the former Bisbee Royale and it is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Anyone familiar with the Royale will be hard pressed to believe their eyes with the Art Nouveau renovations by owner Mike Stefaun. Art Nouveau was a late 1800s architectural revolution melding fine arts and interior design using the dynamics of the natural world to create flowing curves and rounded corners.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?