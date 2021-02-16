BISBEE — Within the year, the Bisbee Royale will again be bringing the highest level of musical and film entertainment to the community.
Late last year, Michael Stefaun, owner of Satori Builders Inc. in San Diego, decided to buy the historic building on Main Street from the Bisbee Radio Project. He partnered with longtime friend Michael Page, an award-winning graphic artist, and they have an idea for its renovation which is ambitious, engaging and definitely imaginative.
Stefaun and Page, a Douglas native, have been friends for more than 37 years. They met when they were 14 years old on a football field in Virginia.
“I’ve been coming here at least once a year for the past 30 years. Sometimes three to four times a year,” said Stefaun. “A lot of people think I live here. I’m excited about this.”
He thought about buying the mercantile building, but when he saw the Royale and thought of the possibilities with Page, he put in his offer mid–December and owned the building on Jan. 12.
The building served as a church from 1918 to 1991. Then it became the Old Bisbee Repertoire Theater’s home until 2012 when it was reimagined as a music and film venture by Sloan Bouchever. He then donated it to the Bisbee Radio Project and BRP sold it to Stefaun.
While Stefaun has made his name in the construction of high-end custom residential estates, commercial properties and restaurants in California and has been featured in numerous magazines, Page, too, forged a solid, award-winning career in graphic arts and is known from coast to coast, even south of the border, for his innovate and imaginative design work.
Now, the two Mikes will be merging the mastery of their crafts to bring the Bisbee Royale back to life with a whole new look. The plan is to turn the Royale into an art deco masterpiece inside and out, noted Page.
The interior will be redesigned with Page’s famous flair for jaw-dropping sets produced for the Oscars, the Grammys, the Latin Grammys, Disney, TV and concert shows, and his award-winning album cover designs. The result is bound to be remarkable.
Page is excited to help build the music scene in Bisbee and said, “We want to bring our shows up to a level not seen in Bisbee before. We hope to do a concert series and have a continual routine of weekend shows.”
Not only will the Royale be a music venue with the balcony restored for extra seating, it will also have a breakfast bar, an indoor restaurant and a large outside deck as well, Stefaun explained.
Page studied at Corcoran School of the Arts in Washington, D.C., for three years and then attended the Parson’s School of Design in California until he was hired away to do stage props.
“I did the Crypt Keeper sets and became known as the guy to go to for gravestones,” he said with a smile. “People said if you want somebody to do gravestones, call Michael Page.”
Top Design, which handled after parties for the Grammys, gave Page a call and his career was off and running.
He has worked with many top artists including Quincy Jones, Rod Stewart, Travis Tritt, Luke Combs, Cyndi Lauper, Jason Aldean, Kelly Clarkson, Aretha Franklin, Elton John, Backstreet Boys and Shania Twain, to mention just a few, creating one-of-a-kind backdrops for their live performances.
He also did set design for The Voice, Real Country, ABC’s Greatest Hits and the Academy of Country Music Awards.
His intricate design work begins with photography as everything has to be original artwork to avoid dealing with copyrights. And he does all that with only a week or two advance notice. Sometimes, he only gets a couple of days.
“They give me a theme and I’ll go all over to take photographs. Then, I work 16 hours a day just to make it happen,” he added. “I have all these people waiting on me, so I don’t think about the time, the pressure to get it done. I have to get it done. If they give me two weeks to do a show, it feels like I’ve been blessed by God.”
He photographs everything — Bisbee sights, night skies, Arizona deserts and mountains, everything imaginable that he will use in a set design.
The lavish design of the backdrop for the performance of Lupita Infante in the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards all came from his photographs of his parents’ home and the Gadsden Hotel in Douglas.
“I visualize what I want to do, then make it happen. It’s neat to see my artwork come to life on stage,” he said. “When I get called back to do another job, I know I did a good job. They don’t tell you if you did a good job or not. They just don’t call you again.”
Work began last week and Stefaun’s nine-man crew he brought with him from San Diego began tearing out two walls to expose what will be the balcony. He expects to seat 300 people in the venue when it is done, which will take around eight months.
Page said enthusiastically, “It’s my dream come true. Now, I’ll be able to practice set design on my own stage at the Royale.”
Stefaun, who may end up moving to Bisbee some time in the future, joked, “Even if it fails, I’ll have a great man cave.”