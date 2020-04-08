BISBEE — Though two sales tax increases were on the Bisbee City Council agenda as one item for approval, the council instead agreed Tuesday night to separate the proposals set to go on the ballot in November into different resolutions to avoid confusion of the voters.
Currently, the city has a temporary one percent sales tax which will sunset next year. This tax, approved in 2014 by the voters, is used specifically for street and infrastructure maintenance and repair. With the decline in Highway User Revenue Funds (HURF) disbursement over the years after the 2008-2009 recession, the city needed the extra funds to keep up Bisbee roads and drainageways.
Just over the last three years, the tax has brought in about $2 million, according to a budget review. Though for the 2019-2020 budget, for which the city estimated the tax would provide $753,000, the sum may not be reached with the economic downturn from the COVID-19 business closures and stay at home recommendations by the state.
To continue on the maintenance schedule, the city needs the funds and may seek to propose the tax continues permanently.
Mayor David Smith and Councilmembers Louis Pawlick, Joni Giacomino, Bill Higgins, Leslie Johns, Joan Hansen and Anna Cline are asking for another one percent sales tax increase, which in earlier discussions was suggested to be used for public safety. The increase would bring Bisbee sales tax to 4.5 percent among the highest in the state according to the state retail tax rate table.
Pawlick stated, “People can see the streets get paved and they are all for that. But, this puts us in the stratosphere of Arizona cities.”
A few councilmembers said they received phone calls from disgruntled constituents about the additional tax hike and the impact of the increase to them.
However, when Cline brought up the lack of specificity of the new tax increase as stated in the agenda item, Smith said the city may need it due to the hit revenues were taking due to the virus and suggested it be put in the general fund.
“We will be in a different financial position in the coming year,” he added. “We may need it for general fund expenditures.”
City Manager Theresa Coleman said the increase could go for essential services the city provides.
The council decided to discuss and vote on the increases at the next meeting, to be held April 21.
If the two sales tax increase proposals go forward, they will join the 2.5 percent increase for four years in bed tax charged for lodging accommodations approved in February for the November ballot. The lodging tax is used specifically for marketing the city.
Spring maintenance schedule
Gearing up for the spring season of roadwork, Bisbee public works director Jesus Haro received unanimous approval to purchase an asphalt distributor truck during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
The 2007 International 7300, with 28,273 miles on it, from Maverick Equipment has a 200–gallon Entyre asphalt distributor and will meet the needs for an ambitious work schedule funded by the city’s existing one–cent sales tax earmarked specifically for the repair and maintenance of roads and infrastructure. The cost is $67,000 for the truck and $2,000 for the shipping from Meridian, Idaho.
A new truck would have cost the city $222,000.
Haro explained the truck will be used in most Bisbee enclaves, but is too large to use on some of Old Bisbee’s streets. Those repairs will continue to be made with a smaller piece of equipment.
Haro explained the 2020 spring work schedule would include:
762 feet of Briggs Ave. from E. Vista to Arizona St.
519 feet of Center Ave. from Mill Rd. to Bisbee Rd.
350 feet of Dautremont Ave. from E. Vista to Powell St.
897 feet of Mayor Ave. from Garden Ave.
514 feet of Oak Ave. from the end to Quarry Canyon Rd.
539 feet of O’Hara Ave. from Curve St. to Oak St.
786 feet of Quality Hill Rd. from Cross Ave to the end.
428 feet of Simms Rd. from Tombstone Canyon to the end.
The cost of the spring construction, which will lay a new two-inch layer of asphalt on the roads, is $110,665 for the materials.
Another Public Works project will utilize a $30,000 grant from U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to update the preliminary engineering report for city’s lateral sewer lines. The grant match is required in cash and it will cost the city $7,500 in matching funds. Haro received unanimous approval to move forward on the grant submission.