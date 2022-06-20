BISBEE — Property owners in the Bisbee Unified School District will be asked to approve a ballot initiative to continue to exceed the revenue control limit specified by law for the next six fiscal years.
The initiative will authorize BUSD to adopt a budget that exceeds the aggregate budget limit set by the state, said BUSD Superintendent Tom Woody during the June 14 meeting with board members Carol Loy, Ann Littrell, Erin Rhodes, Chris Vertrees and Brian Ott.
The 2022-23 budget shows the primary property tax rate will decrease from 4.1019 to 3.8668, but there will be an increase of the secondary property tax rate from 0.6638 to 0.6776 to fund the maintenance and operations budget from 2023–25. The new tax rate of $0.6676 per $100 of net assessed value would take effect in the 2023–24 fiscal year and continue for another six years.
Board Chairwoman Carol Loy said the district needs to inform affected property owners the money is needed to stay abreast of increasing costs.
“People may not want to vote in favor of this, so we need to get the word out how important this is,” she noted.
A “yes” vote authorizes the BUSD governing board to extend the existing maintenance and operation budget override authority and the resulting tax.
A “no” vote would not authorize the existing maintenance and operation budget override authority and the resulting tax.
Board members were unanimous in the decision to place the measure on the ballot.
The 2022–23 school calendar was also approved with five weeks of no classes for students, which did not sit well with Ott, who voted against it.
The calendar includes a fall break from Oct. 10 through Oct. 13, Thanksgiving break from Nov. 21 through Nov. 24, winter break from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5, and spring break from March 13 through the 16.
Ott did not think it was a good idea to have students out of school for the five weeks.
“I’m in favor of time for training and conferences, but I have a problem with five weeklong breaks in the school year,” he said.
The public hearing for the 2022-23 school year budget was set and will be held at the next meeting on Tuesday, July 12.