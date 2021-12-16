BISBEE — COVID–19 is still active in the community, and the Bisbee Unified School District (BUSD) is still dealing with staff and student illness.
BUSD superintendent Tom Woody provided the school board with the latest monthly numbers during the meeting Tuesday.
According to Woody, in the past month, five staff members contracted the virus and three had to be quarantined. For students, 28 have been quarantined and 16 took ill.
In order to make it easy for students and staff to sign on to the Internet, Darin Giltner, Bisbee High School principal, reported the new software program, Classlink, is a big help.
“We are excited to have the Classlink single log in training so we have one less small frustration for students and staff, specifically in regards to logging in to the variety of learning platforms we are using. The ability to log in one time on the students device and have access to everything necessary for the day's learning will be a major time saver and grateful to get in place,” he said.
Jennifer McBeth, Greenway School principal, noted, “With the additional technologies we have been able to add this year, has come a need for many websites, usernames and passwords. ClassLink creates a secure site that allows for one click logins and links to all web–based programs in the same place.”
Giltner completed 180 informal Fundamental 5 walkthroughs of classrooms. This program improves the focus of both the students and teacher on the learning objective for every class. Conversations and critical writing improve the students’ understanding of the subject and their recall of the facts and concepts. It gives teachers accurate, effective, and efficient feedback to evaluate all students’ understanding. It helps build student self-confidence.
Fundamental 5 encompasses a more targeted approach to teaching and student learning. It includes framing the lesson, working in close proximity of a small group of students, recognize and reinforce student learning and behavior, and writing critically. It is a program to help teachers frame the lesson narrative and how students will demonstrate what they learned.
He explained, “These include the lesson frames of the daily objective and expected closing activity demonstrating that the desired learning has occurred that day, along with other areas of feedback including the type of writing activities being utilized. This also incorporates the classroom learning environment and the need for recognition and positive reinforcement. Teachers get immediate feedback with these Fundamental 5 walkthroughs to let them know exactly what I saw during that approximately five minute snapshot of the day’s class. This has also been the focus of the past two staff meetings as we are revisiting each of the five areas of instruction.”
Lindsay Vertrees, Greenway School principal, stated, “This has been a wonderful experience for teachers to not only learn strategies that they can take back to their classrooms, but it has also brought teachers together for team building and meaningful and professional conversations.”
LHS principal Laura Miller and Al Lopez, director of facilities and transportation attended a National Student Safety and Security Conference and Workshop.
“We learned and were trained in school safety methods and violence prevention in addition to active situations, current technology, nonprofits and aligning methods to our Capturing Kids’ Hearts program,” she said.