BISBEE — With so many variables in the ever-changing landscape of COVID-19, it is no wonder Bisbee Unified School District officials and district board members are having a difficult time trying to tackle the back to school problems.
The BUSD board members decided to postpone the first day of school until Tuesday, Aug. 18, during the June 23 special meeting, after a two-hour work session on what protocols to follow on reopening the schools.
BUSD superintendent Tom Woody presented three options as requested by board members Anne Littrell, Carol Loy, Erin Rhodes and Brian Ott, and reported on a parent survey concerning the options and how best to serve their children.
One option is in person learning in the classrooms following strict Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing, mask requirements, hand sanitizer and wipes in all classrooms and thorough classroom cleaning. Temperature checks will be performed and questions on travel and exposure asked.
Breakfast would be provided in bags and lunch in boxes to be eaten in shifts in the cafeterias with widely spaced tables keeping class members limited to an area. Use of playground equipment would be banned to maintain social distancing.
Each class would be allowed a brief break to go outdoors and take off their masks.
Transportation would be a problem as the district has just a few buses and drivers. It would be difficult to maintain social distancing, though masks would be required.
As for fall sports, conditioning and weight training could be allowed for the first two weeks if distancing can be maintained. Masks are still required. Baseball and softball could be played since the sport allows for distancing. Volleyball is out. Soccer was not mentioned.
“There are too many unknowns to say we’re going to have fall sports,” said Woody.
No visitors, speakers or field trips would be allowed.
If the district chose a hybrid schedule, students could come to school two days a week and attend online classes two days a week.
For online school, all students would be required to attend classes via the internet.
The biggest issue Bisbee faced, along with many other districts, is the way the state funds schools. For brick and mortar schools, students have to physically be in class to be counted for funding. It was the main reason Woody proposed in person school as the way to move forward.
The BUSD board met prior to Gov. Ducey’s executive order announcing changes to funding and increased flexibility for school programs.
Though Bisbee High School is certified for online classes, Greenway Elementary and Lowell Junior High Schools are not. The loss of funding for those two schools would result in staff reduction and cutbacks, Woody stated.
Another significant obstacle to online classes lies with some students’ lack of experience with technology and access to the internet, as was pointed out by teacher Seth Polley.
“I was surprised that kids with cell phones were unfamiliar with the technology,” he added.
During the school shutdown, there were many students who did not complete class assignments or attend via Google Classrooms and other platforms the faculty set up, said Woody.
Woody and the board members all lamented the lack of action by the state legislature to fund schools who need to use online learning for the safety of faculty and students.
However, on June 24, Ducey made an announcement to allay funding fears. He announced $270 million would be provided for schools and gave districts the flexibility to offer hybrid options without major financial penalties. He also exempted certain procurement rules for COVID-19-related purchases.
Now that BUSD knows it can move forward with a safety-first plan of a hybrid or online reopening and funding secured, the board will have more clarity when it votes at the July 14 meeting.