BISBEE — In order to continue to provide Bisbee students with the adequate number of teachers to maintain smaller classrooms, the Bisbee Unified School District (BUSD) needs the voters in the district to mark the yes circle on the ballot initiative to raise a bit more money over the next six years, officials said recently.
BUSD school superintendent Tom Woody spoke with a small number of residents Oct. 19 at the Bisbee Senior Center so they would understand the importance of paying the requested increase of $0.668 which would add around $65 more a year on a property valued at $100,000. It will boost the maintenance and operations budget by $401,811 annually, he explained. The tax rate would take effect in the 2023–2024 fiscal year and continue for another six years.
He said that in rural areas, costs can be higher due to the lower number students enrolled as well as residences and businesses. In the larger school districts, with larger populations, the problems with funding are not as dire. Plus, fundraising efforts in districts with higher incomes fare far better with maintaining adequate funding.
Just like everyone else, inflation has hit the district’s funds as well as increases in insurance and the state mandated raise in minimum wage from $12.80 an hour to $13.85. In building the district budget, he factored in a 2% inflation increase, but it sits at 8% now.
In order to hire and retain teachers and staff, salaries and wages have to be somewhat competitive, he said.
The state allows school districts to seek as much as a 15% override for the Maintenance and Operations budget, but the Woody and the district board have decided to keep the rate at 10% as it has been for over 20 years.
If the override is not passed, class sizes will be larger as six teachers will be out of jobs. Greenway will lose its all–day kindergarten classes. Other cuts will have to be made.
Voters in the school district which stretches beyond the city limits have been agreeable to increases in the past and Woody hopes they will continue to support the three schools — Greenway Elementary School, Lowell Junior High School and Bisbee High School — especially as enrollment this year has grown to 689 students.
“This is not a new tax. It just lets us spend what we need to run the schools,” said Woody.
A “yes” vote authorizes the BUSD Governing Board to extend the existing maintenance and operation budget override authority and the resulting tax.
A “no” vote would not extend the existing maintenance and operation budget override authority and the resulting tax.
