Bisbee Unified School District Superintendent Tom Woody addresses attendees at the Bisbee Senior Center Wednesday regarding propositions on the November ballot.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE — In order to continue to provide Bisbee students with the adequate number of teachers to maintain smaller classrooms, the Bisbee Unified School District (BUSD) needs the voters in the district to mark the yes circle on the ballot initiative to raise a bit more money over the next six years, officials said recently.

BUSD school superintendent Tom Woody spoke with a small number of residents Oct. 19 at the Bisbee Senior Center so they would understand the importance of paying the requested increase of $0.668 which would add around $65 more a year on a property valued at $100,000. It will boost the maintenance and operations budget by $401,811 annually, he explained. The tax rate would take effect in the 2023–2024 fiscal year and continue for another six years.

