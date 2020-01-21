BISBEE — The Bisbee Science Lab (BSL) is planning a celebration of its new home at the Queen Mine Tour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.
According to a press release, the lab was redesigned in its new home at the Queen Mine Tour and the board members want the public to see what BSL has to offer.
The BSL was located on Main St. in Old Bisbee, but had to move when rent increased. It brought about the move to the Queen Mine Tour building.
“This is a great move for BSL and for the city,” said Mayor David Smith. “The partners who made this happen are committed to its success.”
The Board of Directors invites the community to celebrate past successes and future endeavors as BSL continues to bring informal Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) learning and interactive fun programs for all ages.
Geology tours and sustainability programs will be scheduled in the upcoming year, as well as open calls for artists to engage with BSL in the development of new exhibits.
“One of the most exciting developments on the horizon is a possible field station and/or tours to the Freeport McMoRan Bisbee Mine Reclamation sites. These sites are world renown for their innovative approaches to mine site reclamation,” stated the release.
The board members are pleased with the progress made over the first year with its engaging Friday Science Cafes and very successful Science Fridays in partnership with the city, the Bisbee Unified School District and Copper Queen satellite library at the former middle school in San Jose.
Science Fridays offer children and teens the opportunity to learn in a fun and friendly setting at the satellite library.
The BUSD also provided space for a Maker Tinker class in which students learn about science and technology through hands–on building projects.
The science lab’s success was an international hit in 2019 as board members presented at the Association for Science and Technology Center’s annual conference in Toronto, Canada.
“Interest was especially high due to BSL’s situation as a developing institution on the border”, it continued. “Additional accolades came in from the Arizona Community Foundation’s Southern Region, with BSL voted as the best non-profit of the year. In the Fall BSL was featured on an episode of Arizona Illustrated (Tucson PBS), and from its inception has had great local media support. “
The board will continue to work with regional, state and federal partners toward the development of a research center on property near the border, becoming a partner with the University of Arizona’s newly developed Borderlands Education Center and building a mobile science lab to bring STEM experiences to all parts of the region.
The Bisbee Science Exploration & Research Center is a 501©3 organization and all financial support is tax deductible. As an Experiment in Progress the BSL needs to see, hear, and understand the focus of our support community. Come by, volunteer, provide financial support, be part of the unique vision that is the Bisbee Science Lab.