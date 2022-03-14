BISBEE — In attempt to give school age children and teens something constructive and fun to do on Fridays when school is out, the Bisbee Science Lab has numerous ways to keep them entertained.
An offshoot of the nonprofit Bisbee Science Exploration and Research Center Inc., the lab fosters an interest in the sciences and technology for students.
It is operated as part of the design phase for a permanent Science Center, according to the website. BSERC and its subsidiary, the Bisbee Science Lab, are dedicated to bringing hands–on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) education to Cochise County.
The programs offered are many. Students can play and learn with available computers, cameras, video cameras, virtual reality, the 3-D printer, robotics equipment, Lego materials, erector sets and more, said Amie Esteves, program director.
Programs include Science Fridays, Pie & Sky, Robotics Club and Master Naturalist. BSERC managed to scratch up the money for a Minke whale skeleton, which is exhibited in the Outdoor Learning Center on Fridays. On some Sundays, the Science Café arranges informative topics with experts are held.
“Our programs are designed to provide quality STEAM programming,” Esteves said.
Legos provide the building blocks to create just about anything a kid could want via kits with numerous suggestions on what can be built. Going one step further, some building projects also give students a taste of programming thanks to volunteer retired engineer John Miller.
Kids from the Bisbee Boys and Girls Club, Cochise SDA Christian School, home-schoolers and others were there to finish their sensory robot rover projects they had started the week before.
The small rovers are programed to move over white cardboard, which was marked with red, green, blue and black tape. Each color has an action performed by the rovers. Placed on one tape, the rover moves forward or backward according to the programming.
Juliebee Roberts, principal and 2–8 teacher at the Cochise SDA Christian School, enjoys watching her students enthusiasm for learning.
“This is fantastic,” she said. “I just learned about this three weeks ago. We can’t afford classes like these.”
Sonja Frank of Bisbee brought her 9-year-old niece, Saije Schortz, who attends school in Benson, to the lab. Schortz was not that interested in the robotics, but she was fascinated by the insect display and other items. They both said they enjoyed their time there.
Araceli Rubio, 17, a Bisbee High senior who serves as a Lab intern, said she started just a few months ago and has become attached to some of the kids.
Seven-year-old Jacob Reed built a computerized red bird that flaps its wings. “I chose it because it was red,” he said. “That’s my favorite color.”
Izzmin Medina, 11, Isabella Flores, 13, and Yayacely Borbon, 11, from the Cochise SDA Christian School, formed a team and tried to figure out what they were going to do.
Home-schooler Tilly Haran, 10,, said Science Fridays and the Robotics Club “is really fun. It was kind of hard at first, but then it got easier.”
Alicia Hernandez, 11 and a fifth-grader at Greenway Elementary School, also found the club a lot of fun. “This is like a big puzzle,” she said while trying to program her rover.
“Last week, we had 40 kids here,” said Esteves. “The robotics club is very successful as are the Pie & Sky nights. We have many adults as well as kids who come to Pie & Sky.”
Pie & Sky, held the first Friday of the month, promotes interest in astronomy with games, activities and night sky viewing of the planets and galaxies through five telescopes with an amateur expert astronomist. Add pizza to the mix and it makes for a stimulating evening for all to enjoy. Times will vary as the days lengthen, Esteves said.
The lab also has a mobile unit, the Sky Island STEAM Express, so the fun can be shared with other school districts. Funding came from grants from the Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold Foundation, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the city of Bisbee through the American Rescue Plan Act, APS, the Legacy Foundation and others, Esteves said. Over the past year, the Express has visited more than 3,000 students in school.
There is also Science Fridays in the afternoon from 2-4 p.m. in which students K–12 may experience science-related topics each month.
The virtual reality room offers a tour of the International Space Station, the Apollo Mission and a number of educational games which are popular with the students.
Always looking for new ways to teach and entertain at the same time, Esteves said she was seeking a local entomologist to start a know-your-bugs program. She already has a worm farm in one classroom and students at the University of Arizona donated a few insect exhibits.
Esteves is looking to create a mobile lab exhibit on entomology and is seeking volunteer entomologists to develop the project. Bug enthusiasts are encouraged to collaborate with the Lab in creating a mobile exhibit for the Express.
The 10–acre backyard of the former school will be rejuvenated into a user friendly, educational opportunity to encourage its use through the efforts of the city, the Copper Queen Library and BSERC.
The lab offers free passes for the Bisbee Bus so kids can attend if transportation is a problem.
Though the Lab has a few Bisbee High School students acting as volunteer interns, Esteves hopes volunteers who know how to handle children who may get a little over excited will be among those adults who have some free time.