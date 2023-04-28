BISBEE — On Tuesday, the city council is set to approve the tentative 2023–24 budget of $85,572,248, which includes the General Fund budget of $9,679,223 and other funds of $75,893,025.
Mayor Ken Budge and council members Frank Davis, Joni Giacomino, Juanetta Hill, Anna Kline and Mel Sowid spent April 24 and 25 poring over the new budget as developed by City Manager Steve Pauken and Finance Director Keri Bagley with the help of the department managers.
The General Fund consists of all the city departments and revenues associated with general business like police and fire departments, the library, the pool, administrative offices, cemetery and senior center.
A total of 51% of the revenue the city receives comes from taxes and the remainder from licenses and permits, intergovernmental revenue, charges for services, contributions and transfers and miscellaneous sources.
Intergovernmental revenue is the income tax allocated to municipalities throughout Arizona and is expected to have a significant increase of more than $300,000, but as stated by the Arizona League of Cities and Towns, this is a temporary increase to help ease the transition to future decreases in this income caused by the new 2.5% flat income tax rate, Pauken said.
The police and fire departments account for 65% of the General Fund budget and always get the largest slice of the pie.
This year, the police department consists of 24 employees, though not fully staffed, and is budgeted at $2.824 million, a $400,000 increase over last year. It represents an increase in base pay of $42,000 annually and covers the increase in employment benefits, particularly the cost of health insurance the city will cover for all employees.
The fire department, which has 26 employees, will rise to $3.181 million, an increase of $300,000. The base pay of firefighter/EMTs will rise to $51,000 annually with firefighter/paramedics rising to $54,000.
The city needs a new ambulance and at one time set aside a portion of every transport to another hospital into a fund to reduce the cost of a replacement ambulance, said Kline. She wants to see the fund reestablished.
A decision was made by the former fire chief to stop transports to Tucson or Phoenix since the department was understaffed. Those long hauls took hours to complete and led to a reduced onsite force to handle fires or accidents in the city.
Arizona Ambulance took over the transports and calls on Bisbee only when it cannot provide an ambulance.
The pay increase across the board for all employees, which totals $700,000, was initiated to attract and retain personnel and prevent loss of employees to better paying jobs. While the new wages reflect a substantial increase, the city is not yet at full market value.
There was good news and bad news about the city pool. According to Pauken, the city is committed to fixing the pool and has the money to do the repairs, but the bad news is “it’s highly unlikely” the pool will be open for the 2023 season. A study is being done to determine the extent of the many repairs required and a new circulation pump is needed before the county will allow it to open.
He said in the future it would be best if the city selected another location for the pool that is not on the side of a mountain, but the city should strive to keep the existing 60-year-old pool open for business for now.
The pool budget was increased by $9,000 with $5,000 of that for an increase in wages to help attract lifeguards. Though the pool may not be open this season, it will open for one month or so in 2024.
The Copper Queen Library’s budget, which includes the satellite library in San Jose, was increased by $40,000 to cover wage and health insurance increases and new printers and supplies for a total of $251,699. The library expanded its services to include copying to fill the void left by the closure of Bisbee Office Supply.
According to library manager Jason Macoviak, there are 3,812 active card holders who checked out a total of 49,243 items ranging from books to DVDs. It also checked out mobile internet hot spots 700 times, a boon to those who do not have access to the internet.
The Senior Center budget was increased by $4,000 and the city has been working on the former Southeastern Arizona Governments Association offices to provide more space for senior activities. Pauken would like to switch to solar to power the center and end the use of pricey propane gas. He is searching for a company to work with on that.
The city is hoping for $44.7 million in grants from various sources. Some have already been awarded, like the Bisbee Bikeways grants totaling $8.5 million and $250,000 for the new city hall’s solar project.
One of the big projects Pauken wants to achieve is the renovation of Commerce Street, which lies atop the drainage channel in Old Bisbee. He is actively seeking a $7.5 million grant to complete that project.
Camp Naco's history led to its establishment as an historical site and the project to renovate and repair some of the existing structures have led to two grants of $9.1 million. Work has begun on the site.
Public Works Director Matt Gurney is seeking an Environmental Protection Act recycling grant for $2 million which would make Bisbee a center for certain recyclables. The grant money would pay for a new, larger bailer and an air burner which is said to trap carbon waste emissions, a forklift, a truck, a building to house the bailer, fencing and one new position to oversee the recycling operation. He will know if the grant is awarded sometime after August.
The city also is hoping for the award of $22 million from the Arizona Department of Emergency Management to replace the Old Bisbee water lines of the fire suppression system.
Streets are funded through the Highway User Revenue Fees proposed for $499,147 in the next fiscal year and the one-cent sales tax, which is expected to bring in $486,200. It also receives funds from street pavement cuts, right of way permits and cemetery open and close fees. The total budget for streets is $2.038 million.
The Bisbee Tourism office may be moving back to Main Street from the Queen Mine Tour location in the former Bisbee Review building once renovations are completed. The lease will cost the city $12,000 annually. An additional $20,000 is earmarked for a golf cart to take the media and others on a tour of the historic district. It was suggested the cart be large enough to hold more than two people and be electric rather than gas.
The Queen Mine Tour has seen a steady increase since the COVID–19 pandemic hit with the fund balance rising from $600,000 in 2021 to $1.2 million expected for the next fiscal year. The tour employs one full-time tour operations manager, two full-time assistants, one full-time mine maintenance mechanic, two gift shop attendants, two part-time tour attendants and six part-time tour guides at a cost of $1.551 million, an increase of $322,267.
The Workforce Affordable Housing Initiative to offer teachers, public safety personnel, nurses and others a place to live has a projected budget of $400,000 from the sales of renovated homes the city acquired from tax auctions. Four homes have been completed so far and one more is nearing completion. Five more are waiting for work to begin, including one that will be built from the ground up on a parcel where a former structure was demolished.
The wastewater budget is $3.965 million, up $300,000 from last year.
The Sanitation Department will see an increase of almost $140,000, which includes an increase of $40,000 for seven full-time and two part-time employees. The projected budget of $1.221 million includes the payment of user fees of $979,000 and recycling fees of $233,500.
To see the entire city budget, visit the website at https://www.bisbeeaz.gov/agendacenter. The two days of discussions are on the city’s Facebook page.