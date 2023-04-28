BISBEE — On Tuesday, the city council is set to approve the tentative 2023–24 budget of $85,572,248, which includes the General Fund budget of $9,679,223 and other funds of $75,893,025.

Mayor Ken Budge and council members Frank Davis, Joni Giacomino, Juanetta Hill, Anna Kline and Mel Sowid spent April 24 and 25 poring over the new budget as developed by City Manager Steve Pauken and Finance Director Keri Bagley with the help of the department managers.

