HOLLYWOOD — No matter how you belt out your song, or what passion you pour into it, in the end it’s about making those superstar judges turn like a top in their chairs on national TV.
Like the way Bisbee’s Kayla Von der Heide got Grammy-award singers John Legend and Gwen Stefani to swivel around in their judges’ seats almost simultaneously on Tuesday night’s “The Voice” during the televised Blind Auditions Night 4 competition.
The 30-year-old singer/photographer not only knocked their socks off with their “turn” of approval after she sang John Lennon’s "Jealous Guy;" Von der Heide will now have internationally-acclaimed Stefani in her corner as her coach as she moves on to the next round in her quest for stardom, cash prizes and a recording contract with Republic Records on the show’s 22nd season.
For any small-town kid with dreams of becoming the next big singing sensation, Von der Heide’s performance on NBC’s “The Voice” was an absolute showstopper.
And the rave review she received from Stefani and Legend was like the icing on the cake
Stefani — who Von der Heide said she listened to as a teenager — described her voice as a cross between singers “Fiona Apple and Stevie Nicks,” while Legend said he appreciated her “intimate, authentic vibe.” Judge Camila Cabello, a multi-Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter and actress, also lauded Von der Heide’s talent, calling her tone “raw and emotional.”
Her voice has also been described as reminiscent of singers ZZ Ward and Elle King with a vibrato like Brandi Carlisle.
“We could really be a good match,” said Stefani, who burst onto the music scene in the ‘80s with the rock band No Doubt.
No wonder Von der Heide — who just released an album titled "Marigold" — was beaming ear-to-ear.
Originally from Victorville, California, Von der Heide recently moved to Bisbee. She is a wedding/lifestyle photographer and has an online gift store, MohaveGhostShop, on Etsy.com. Her album, which she said she wrote during the Gabby Petito kidnapping death last year which deeply affected her, has been on streaming sites since March.
Following Tuesday evening’s Blind Auditions Night 4 on The Voice, the Bisbee singer moves on to next week’s competition, where the top 56 contestants eventually will emerge.