HOLLYWOOD — No matter how you belt out your song, or what passion you pour into it, in the end it’s about making those superstar judges turn like a top in their chairs on national TV.

Like the way Bisbee’s Kayla Von der Heide got Grammy-award singers John Legend and Gwen Stefani to swivel around in their judges’ seats almost simultaneously on Tuesday night’s “The Voice” during the televised Blind Auditions Night 4 competition.

