BISBEE — After walking by a fire extinguisher hanging in City Hall, City Manager Steve Pauken and Fire Marshal Jim Richardson wondered just how many staff members knew how to actually use one and decided to offer a training session.
Recently, firefighter/EMT Robert Cline and Richardson provided staff with two training sessions that allowed hands-on experience with tree types of fire extinguishers — water, carbon dioxide and powder, said Pauken.
“It served its purpose,” Pauken said. “It took the mystery out of using fire extinguishers. Now staff knows how to use them.”
Cline said the class went well. “They seemed to enjoy learning about fire extinguishers. Some said they had one but did not know how to use it. One of the first things to know about fire extinguishers is they are made to be used for specific fire types. They work by eliminating one or two of the three elements which create fire — fuel, heat and oxygen.”
All about fire extinguishers
Fire extinguishers are labeled A, B, C, D and K.
A, B and C extinguishers are best for home and office use. A works with ordinary combustibles like cloth, wood and paper. B with flammable liquids like acetone, grease, gasoline, oil and oil based paints. C is for electrical equipment like appliances, tools, outlets, space heaters, or other equipment that is plugged in. Extinguishers can be bought that cover all three of those types.
Commercial industries use D for flammable metals and restaurants use K for vegetable oils, animal oils and fats cooking in appliances.
There are letters on the fire extinguishers to denote the types and sizes of fire they can handle. The larger the numbers, the larger the fires they can extinguish. Most extinguishers found in homes and offices are smaller and the tank can be emptied in just eight to 10 seconds — good enough to put out a small garbage can or stovetop fire. Larger tanks can be emptied in less than 60 seconds.
To use a fire extinguisher, it is important to follow the simple formula PASS, which stands for pull the pin, aim low, squeeze slowly and evenly and sweep the nozzle from side to side.
They should be stored on every level in a home and garage in an easy-to-get to place like a wall or shelf. Easy access in an emergency is a must so be sure nothing is blocking or limiting the ability to reach it.
Extinguishers have gauges and show when pressure is too low. It is necessary to inspect them and be sure they are free of dust, dents and rust. Some extinguishers need to be shaken monthly, others need to be pressure tested every few years.
Before using a fire extinguisher, contact the fire department. Know the size and type of fire and the type of extinguisher before using it. Most important, have a clear exit away from the fire.
Pauken said the Bisbee Fire Department will train employees in fire extinguisher use if asked.
“We want to provide the training to schools, churches, businesses and medical facilities,” said Pauken. “They can just call the fire department.”