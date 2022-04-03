BISBEE — The $22 million unfunded liability Bisbee must pay to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System is a part of serious discussions on how to deal with the ever-growing burden of providing pensions to retired firefighters and police officers.
During a special meeting Tuesday, Mayor Ken Budge and City Council members Juanetta Hill, Anna Cline, Mel Sowid, Joni Giacomino and Frank Davis were given an overview of the need to take the bull by the horns and pay down the millions the city owes to PSPRS.
Financial advisor Mark Reader and PSPRS representative Claude Lockhart provided an in-depth overview of the course Bisbee could take.
There are a number of reasons the PSPRS fund fell behind, the heaviest hits coming from the dot com crash at the turn of the 21st century and the housing crash of 2008.
According to Reader, it is possible more losses could be coming from the COVID-19 pandemic as the market adjusts.
Though through no fault of the cities and counties paying into PSPRS, all were required to make up the losses. For the more populated cities and counties, making up losses were not as much of a problem, but for small towns like Bisbee it is no easy feat. Coming up with the millions needed to get back to square one is difficult as there are more retirees, some of whom are on disability, than people paying into the system. The city also has to pay a 7.6% fee to make up for the money that should be invested. For every year that goes by, the unfunded liability grows, emphasized Reader.
City Manager Steve Pauken said, “It’s time to think through some solutions.”
21 years of PSPRS problems
Pauken provided a summary via email of what his team discovered as they looked into how things went so wrong.
“Analysis of the valuations of the Bisbee Fire Department from years 2000 to 2016 reveals that a convergence of global, state and local forces led to a funding level decline from 98% to less than 6%,” he said.
In the first year of the 2000 dot com crash, PSPRS lost $1 billion in market value and another $700 million the following year.
“The back-to-back losses were staggering, and sufficient to push the Bisbee Fire Department funding ratio from a healthy 99% in 2001 to 72% by 2003,” writes Pauken. “The 2008-2009 crashing of the housing and credit markets became the next major financial calamity and by 2010 the Bisbee Fire Department’s funding ratio reached a dangerous level of 30.4%.”
After the housing and credit crash of 2008-09, the Permanent Benefit Increase enacted by the state legislators prevented recovery, and Bisbee’s funding level entered a free fall toward insolvency, according to Pauken. The city had to pay more.
“Bisbee firefighters who retired by 2000 and collected the then-average $17,000 pension would see their pensions rise 120% — more than double the original amount — to $36,591 by 2016. In comparison, the average PSPRS pension in 2000 increased 77% by 2016,” he said.
For many years, Bisbee did not require a large fire department. Back in 2000, there were 22 firefighters paying in to PSPRS, which supported 16 pensioners. Everything flipped by 2016 as 17 firefighters were supporting 22 pensioners. Four pensioners were on disability prior to serving the full term limit for retirement of 20 years.
“On average, these firefighters have been retired for almost 30 years after serving for 11 years. Combined, these employees contributed less than $50,000 towards their retirements. The retirees, who each average more than 70 years of age, have to date collected pension payments totaling $2.5 million,” said Pauken.
While well-intentioned, the PBI could not withstand both market collapses. It created a higher pension cost increase for small cities like Bisbee that offered lower wages and this effect compounded over time.
Proposed measures
In order to eliminate the $22 million in liability, Reader and Lockhart presented three options.
The first was to maintain status quo and watch the liability increase further in a never ending cycle. It was not recommended.
Another was the sale of municipal bonds, upon voters’ approval, which would basically be a $24 million loan from investors. Of that, $22 million would pay off the unfunded liability and $2 million would go into a rainy day fund in case of another economic crisis, suggested Reader.
The interest on the bond payment, expected to be in the 4% range, would be less than the 7.6% the city now pays to PSPRS on its unfunded liability.
Pauken said while the city would be able to eliminate the unfunded liability, it is still on the hook for debt repayment to the investors and the annual PSPRS payments.
The third option Reader suggested was an added sales tax that would go specifically toward the debt. It, too, would have to go before the voters.
The mayor and council have a lot to think about, but one thing is certain: This elected body will not kick the can further down the road.
A sticking point
As Gov. Doug Ducey used state largesse to make whole the state’s PSPRS obligations, he did not extend that accommodation to the rural towns and cities, even though, as Pauken noted, “Our guys work side by side with their guys at accidents. We put out fires on their land. Why do we deserve less?
“They were responsible for investing. They made some pretty bad mistakes. We have lobbied the legislators to help those who need it. They never gave a thought to what happened to us.”