BISBEE — Students and teachers both are very happy to be back to relative normal as in–person classes began again March 15 after the spring break.
In reports to the Bisbee Unified School District board Tuesday, Bisbee High School principal Darin Giltner said it seemed like the first day of school even though they were entering the fourth and final quarter of the school year.
“We are excited about this latest shift and plan to approach it with the same enthusiasm we would the very first day of the school year, as we welcome students back to campus exactly one year to the day they were shut down,” stated Giltner.
Greenway Elementary School principal Lindsay Vertrees and Lowell Junior High School principal Laura Miller also commented on the surge of happiness in the students.
All three schools are maintaining Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols and require all students to wear face masks. Hand sanitizer is available at stations in the schools and in classrooms. With water fountains shut down, students have to bring their own water. Though the principals have tried to maintain the six-foot social distancing recommendation, the size of the classrooms as well as the number of students makes it impossible to maintain.
Miller said, “The kids have their own desks, but in a room of 18 or 19 kids, we can’t meet the six-foot distancing.”
Giltner had the same situation in the high school, but noted the desks were still four to five feet away from each other.
There are some students who decided to remain in online learning until the end of the school year.
Now that students are back in class, Miller and faculty will be working to help those students who have fallen behind. During the online lessons, the teachers were not able to see a student who was in need of help. Now that class is resumed, the teachers are recognizing those students and are reaching out to help them.
Parents of 25 students were sent letters to let them know their children would be held back, Miller added. Though Miller initiated tutoring classes to help students prior to the end of the school day by shaving a few minutes off each class, it did not work out. Instead, the school offers tutoring sessions after school.
“Failure rates are decreasing after the retention letters went out,” said Miller. “Parents are now calling us requesting a meeting regarding grades. This is huge progress.”
The Bisbee Police Department and Cochise County Sheriff’s Office are helping with truancy.
District superintendent Tom Woody told board members Carol Loy, Ann Littrell, Chris Vertrees, Erin Rhodes and Brain Ott enrollment was up to 635 students at the three schools.
Some good news came as Woody explained the district would be receiving $1.040 million from the 2020 Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund II and possibly double that in ESSR III. The money will help the district with the loss of funds due to the pandemic and reduced enrollment.
“There are 50,000 fewer students enrolled in the state now,” he said. “We need to find them.”
Further good news was 80 percent of the district teachers and staff had received their COVID–19 vaccinations and Woody expects around 96 percent will be vaccinated by the first day of school in August.
The board members discussed with Woody how to spend some of the ESSR II funds — giving the teachers and staff a stipend for getting vaccinated. If the district were to pay all 100 employees $1,000, it would only take $100,000 of the $1 million. Woody said it could be included in the coming year contracts.
Loy said, “All staff work hard and we don’t want to lose them.” A retention stipend may also be included in the 2021-22 contracts.
The main project Woody wants to undertake with the ESSR II money is to revamp the filtration systems in the schools, which would cost about $500,000. The project would include upgrades to air conditioning, making the overall project a boost to air quality.
Speaking of projects, the Copper Queen Library wants permission to create a 4,100-square-foot learning space outdoors behind the administrative offices in San Jose as a compliment to the satellite branch there. CQL received a $25,000 grant from the Arizona Community Foundation and two $10,000 private donations for the project which will be focused on preschool children birth to 5 years old.
Library manager Jason Macoviak and program coordinator Alison Williams provided an overview of the project, which will include a separate space for toddlers, umbrella tables, a little kids outdoor kitchen, an archeological dig area, a garden area, a stone walkway, a stage and an outdoor movie screen. A shed is planned to store all the outdoor equipment while other things will be taken inside at night.
To enhance security, more cameras may be added. The space will be available for everyone to use, including the schools.
Friends of the Bisbee Library, Freeport McMoRan, Step Up Bisbee/Naco, the city of Bisbee, the Bisbee Science Lab and Bisbee Bloomers have all offered assistance for the outdoor project.
Macoviak also said the library was also applying for a grant from the Arizona State Library.
Now that the money is in hand, a formal design for the area will be completed and submitted to the board for approval at the next meeting.
Miller and Vertrees were excited about the potential for science field trips.
Rhodes stated, “This is needed in Bisbee. I just hope it’s utilized. These things are super important for little kids.”