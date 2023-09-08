BISBEE — A local company, Oniroca Productions, submitted the lowest bid to the city to document the histories, stories and renovation of Camp Naco and the owner was disappointed when it was rejected.
The scope of work included the creation of a “sustainable digital record of the Camp Naco Project including the documentation of the initial construction processes and community outreach events at Camp Naco for internal and external use and guiding the capacity-building within the Naco Historic Alliance and the Camp Naco team.”
To meet the requirements of the Mellon Foundation’s $3.5 million grant, Mike Normand, Camp Naco construction project manager, has to produce marketing materials, record the progress of the renovations as well as provide audio recordings of people who were descendants of the Buffalo Soldiers or who lived in the camp after it was decommissioned.
Business owner Bijoyini Chatterjee placed a bid of $13,744 and did not understand why her low bid was rejected, especially since she was asked to participate. She runs a well–respected national and international videography business in Bisbee where she has been a resident for seven years.
According to her website, “We produce independent and commercial documentary style videos, testimonials, fundraising videos, promotional content for social media, as well as capture live events. As media professionals and storytellers, we understand the power of preserving oral histories and the importance of archives. We work closely with clients and collaborators to help design, build and maintain digital archives that will be an enduring witness to transient events.”
Gerald Lamb’s bid of $25,000 was recommended for approval by Normand and the Naco Heritage Alliance board of directors. Lamb is well known in the video industry and has a long list of credentials.
His proposal was not included in the meeting agenda either, so the council could not compare the two bids.
Normand said he was familiar with Lamb’s work on historic projects and trusted him to produce quality materials. The NHA and the Camp Naco project team recommended the council accept the bid from Lamb.
City council members Anna Cline, Frank Davis and Mel Sowid and Mayor Ken Budge decided to table the matter until they could see both bids and compare them.
On another Camp Naco matter, the council approved the proposal of Desert Archeology Inc. of $45,435 as recommended by Normand. Westland Engineering & Environmental Services had the low bid of $31,262. The highest bid was placed by AZTEC Engineering Group Inc. at $59,435.
City Manager Steve Pauken said Desert Archeology is already familiar with the camp and would “do a good job.”
Camp Naco was recognized as one of 11 Most Endangered Historic Places by the National Trust for Historic Preservation last year and has stirred renewed interest in restoring the camp built in 1919. Though a number of such camps were constructed in the late 1800s to early 1900s, Camp Naco was built from adobe clay and managed to survive, though not entirely intact.
It housed the Buffalo Soldiers, a name given to the African Americans by indigenous people to honor them as fierce fighters like the buffalo. It is the only border camp that has survived.
The Naco Heritage Alliance and the city have been working to turn the abandoned camp into a community event and tourism site as well as preserve the camp's history.
They received a total of $8.1 million for the work from the state and the Mellon Foundation.
