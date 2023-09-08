camp naco 4 (copy)

Camp Naco is undergoing a restoration campaign.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE — A local company, Oniroca Productions, submitted the lowest bid to the city to document the histories, stories and renovation of Camp Naco and the owner was disappointed when it was rejected.

The scope of work included the creation of a “sustainable digital record of the Camp Naco Project including the documentation of the initial construction processes and community outreach events at Camp Naco for internal and external use and guiding the capacity-building within the Naco Historic Alliance and the Camp Naco team.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?