BISBEE — Though Independence Day was planned in Bisbee for Monday, July 5, due to an overwhelming citizen effort, the city will celebrate on Sunday, July 4.
The celebration kicks off at noon with the annual mucking and hard rock drilling contest on Brewery Ave. in Old Bisbee. Brewery Ave. will be blocked off from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Howell Ave. to City Park for set up and break down of the popular event, said Dominic Moots, event organizer. Contestants need to sign up at 11 a.m.
The Gulch has long been the location for the sport which goes back to Bisbee’s mining days when the miners toiled by hands in the dark tunnels of the copper mines. Mucking is a contest to see who can fill a mine cart with gravel the fastest. Drilling is hammering a spike into a rock by hand and whoever goes the deepest wins.
Then at 3:30 p.m., the annual Rotary Club of Bisbee parade kicks off in Warren at Cole Ave. and Bisbee Rd., said Scott Beardshear, club president. Setup for the parade begins at 2 p.m. across from Greenway Elementary School. The entry fee is $10, though there is no charge for nonprofits.
“Bisbee Heroes” is the theme of the parade which will travel down Bisbee Road to Ruppe Street to Arizona Street, then down Cole Avenue back to the school.
If all goes as planned, a free Vintage Baseball Game will be held in Warren Ball Park at 5 p.m. The game is played in vintage uniforms and follows vintage rules. Food and alcoholic drinks will be served and donations to the Friends of the Warren Ball Park would be appreciated. The group has helped the Bisbee Unified School District, which owns the historic park, perform many needed repairs and upgrades to the over 100-year-old field.
A double header is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. Also Saturday evening, Mike Frosco who has spent 50 years in service to Bisbee High School athletics will be honored by VHS alumni and the ball field will be dedicated to him.
Then, the end of the day is celebrated with the annual fireworks show sponsored by the Bisbee Firefighters Local Union 2146 at around 7:30 p.m. and Firefighter/EMT and Local Union 2146 president Robert Cline is optimistic the show will go on.
“There are scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, so we’ll monitor the weather. But, ultimately we’ll make the decision Sunday,” he said.
Cline also wanted to remind city revelers consumer fireworks are banned in the city due to the drought and very dry conditions.
The Mayor and City Council followed the advice of the Police and Fire Advisory Board’s recommendation and enacted the ban which went into effect June 15 and will continue through July 6 unless fire restrictions are lifted. Any person who sets off fireworks which spark a fire will be held responsible for any damage done.