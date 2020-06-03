BISBEE — The City of Bisbee will make the minimum payment to the state's retirement fund for public safety personnel this year, which will still cost the municipality nearly $1.5 million.
Each year, the Bisbee mayor and City Council adopts a Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) payment plan by July 1, as mandated by state law.
Keri Bagley, city finance director, explained the city can only afford the minimum annual payment for the next fiscal year, which still is in excess of $1.46 million for the payments required to cover the pension payments for the police and fire departments.
Monthly payments cost the city $121,745. The unfunded actuarial accrued liability to the city is $21,278,981 which is expected to be paid off in 2047.
“The PSPRS fund is drastically underperforming. There are a lot of cities in Arizona in the same position as Bisbee,” Mayor David Smith told councilmembers Louis Pawlik, Joni Giacomino, Bill Higgins, Leslie Johns, Joan Hansen and Anna Cline during Tuesday’s council meeting.
He said Coconino County paid in $20 million to PSPRS and did not end up lowering their liability. The City of Prescott also paid in $10 million and it “had no effect.”
“It’s best we pay only what we have to pay,” Smith said.
The councilmembers approved the payment schedule unanimously.
The Charter Review Committee, after seven months of review, recommended a number of changes to the city charter to bring to the voters in November.
Some changes just brought it up to date with state statute.
One recommended change includes giving the mayor authority to remove any member of any committee, commission or board. That change met with some resistance from Cline and Giacomino, who both thought the council should be included on such decisions.
Cline suggested removal should come at the behest of the committees, commissions and boards and then come before the council for a vote to remove the member.
Smith explained there was no procedure for removal set in the charter and there needed to be one. “This sets it in writing,” he said.
The recommendation of the Charter Review Committee was approved, though not unanimously, and it will go to the voters. Cline and Giacomino voted against the measure.
Also approved was a memorandum of understanding which provides a formal means of communication with the Bisbee Senior Center, said City Manager Theresa Coleman. The new agreement allows the center and the city to review financial statements on an annual basis. The city will continue to maintain the facility as well as assist with utilities and the operation of the center.
Moving forward on the plans to offer affordable housing in the city, they also approved the notice on intent to adopt an ordinance to accept the transfer of certain properties in the Saginaw neighborhood currently held in mining claims.
Coleman said the city currently owns two properties in the area, but found open parcels which could sit three to four homes each. The plan is to acquire those properties as well as other properties which are under liens for community revitalization.
City Clerk Ashlee Coronado received an exceptional evaluation for her job performance and was granted raise in salary by a unanimous vote.
City Attorney James Ledbetter said Coronado asked for a public discussion rather than have the evaluation discussed in executive session.
He said some of the compliments given to her by city staff and mayor and council included that she was “incredibly organized,” “efficient,” “exceeds expectations,” and “professional.”
In fact, some suggested she needed to take more time for herself and her family, added Ledbetter.
Smith pointed out Coronado has not received a performance-based raise since 2016 and suggested the six percent raise, which was approved.