BISBEE — In an effort to recoup money owed for sewer fees, the mayor and city council allowed the city manager to purchase tax certificates on certain properties in Bisbee.
Tax certificates allow the city to hold the liens on properties in the city who owe back taxes, explained City Attorney Joe Estes in a special meeting Wednesday. The city pays the taxes due during the county auction of the properties for back taxes and holds the properties for three to four years charging a low percentage rate for interest. This allows the city to hold the claims for the amounts owed for the unpaid sewer bills.
If an investor purchased the tax certificate for a property with a city lien on it, the city would not be able to recoup the sewer debts, said City Manager Theresa Coleman. This has happened in the past.
“An investor was buying up tax certificates for properties in Bisbee, held them for the three years and then foreclosed on them,” she continued. “We lost the money owed to us.”
She and Estes were able to make a deal with an investor on one property, but only got $1,500 on a far larger sewer debt of $10,000.
Estes said, “The city has outstanding liens on multiple properties. Over $1 million in past due accounts. The investors don’t have to work with us to pay our liens.”
Mayor Ken Budge said, “If I were a homeowner under a tax lien, I’d rather deal with the city than with someone who lives in Michigan. It will be better to deal with us than the investor. We have the ability to decide if we are going to foreclose or not.”
Estes pointed out the investors are concerned with only one thing and that is to make a profit.
“The city’s not purchasing the tax certificates to make money or get the properties,” said Estes. “We just want what’s owed to us.”
No matter who holds the tax certificate, the property owner can still clear it by paying the taxes due plus whatever percentage the investor or the city decides to charge, he added. Investors may charge as much as 16 percent interest, but the city would charge far less in the three to five percent range.
The tax liens by the county on 12 Bisbee properties run from $391 to $1,500. So, the city would buy those tax certificates and hold them for a period of time to protect the $75,000 plus owed for sewer bills.
There are three property owners who owe large sums to the city, according to a spreadsheet. However, they properties are valued less than what is owed in mortgages, called senior liens. These properties are the Copper Queen Hotel, owes $14,494 in sewer fees, Jon Sky, $2,543, and Mary Dangler, $2,456.
Properties on which the city will try to purchase tax liens are: Ronald Wimberly, owes $553, Francine Edgerton, $11,020, Edward L. Thomas, owes $22,398 on three properties, Jesse Carpenter, $3,643, Colleen Starr, $6,016, Michael and Dulce Rocha, 2,825, Jesus Alvarez, $5,600, Edward Thomas, $6,767, Colleen Kaye Pardee, $2,816, and Bruce Romer, $2,493.
Councilman Frank Davis said, “These people haven’t paid their bills in years. The only way to get the money is to foreclose and sell the property. If they haven’t paid off their debts by now, why do we think they will pay later?”
Councilwoman Joni Giacomino wanted to know why the city has not collected on the long past due bills.
Budge told her the city only relatively recently was able to turn off sewer service to customers as an agreement with Arizona Water Co. was secured. Now, both sewer and water can be turned off.
Councilwoman Joan Hansen noted a past forgiveness program brought in $400,000 in past due sewer bills and suggested the city try that again.
Coleman said some property owners agreed to make payments to bring their bills down, but did not follow the agreements they signed.
Councilwoman Leslie Johns suggested an investor could get on the council and use the policy “for nefarious means.” She recognized “a lot of people” on the four page list of names who owe the city back sewer fees and said they do not have the means to pay off the debt.
The city does offer a lower fee for sewer service for those with a low or fixed income.
Though Coleman asked for $26,491 for upcoming tax certificates, the council voted four to three to approve a sum of up to $10,000 for the first attempt. Budge, Davis, Lou Pawlik and Hansen voted in favor. Councilwomen Anna Cline, Giacomino and Johns voted against it.
The money for the tax certificates will come out of the sewer fund.