BISBEE — Bisbee Unified School District officials gave an update on the legislature's numerous bills that could impact local schools, as well as offered a look at some other upcoming projects.
Like many school district boards across the state, the district is looking at a budget cut from the state if legislators do not take action by March 1.
School district superintendent Tom Woody said during Tuesday’s board meeting the district could lose $720,903, a 16% reduction in current year funds, putting staff at risk if the legislators do not lift the constitutional aggregate expenditure limit that provides for the majority of expenses for maintenance and operation of school districts.
He also gave board members Carol Loy, Ann Littrell, Brian Ott, Erin Rhodes and Chris Vertrees a short explanation of some of the current bills in the House and Senate, including Senate Bill 1036, which issues a $1,000 fine for not having a flag in every classroom as well as a copy of the Bill of Rights. The schools are to make time for students to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
House Bill 2412 as passed directs all public bodies to provide a digital recording of all their meetings in addition to the statutorily required written minutes. Each public body has to post the digital recording of a meeting on its website no later than five working days after the meeting, rather than three days.
HB 2112 as passed addresses critical race theory and prohibits teachers or other district employees from using public money to “promote or advocate for any form of blame or judgment based on race, ethnicity or sex and promoting one race or ethnic group or sex as inherently morally or intellectually superior, to another race, ethnic group or sex.” It also “enables the court to impose a civil penalty of not more than $5,000 per school district, charter school or state agency for each violation of the prohibition on specified instruction.”
The Bisbee Science Lab and the district have been working on a project to determine what people and K-12 students would like to see in the administration building’s back yard and some of the responses were creative.
Blake Houghton, University of Arizona Coverdell Landscape Design Fellow, said a recent meeting sparked some interest. Thirty people, of which 70% were in the 55 and older age group and the vast majority were women, came to offer possible suggestions.
Students from K–12 were asked to participate and draw on maps of the parcel what they would like to see. Houghton broke it down into three interests — the environment, 40%; engagement, 20%; and exercise, 16.7%. About 66 maps were returned to BSL filled with ideas.
The most mentioned ideas included rainwater harvesting, a community food garden, fruit trees, agrivoltaics, a nature trail or walking path and playground equipment.
Younger Bisbee students liked the idea of a zoo, a circus, a pond, a pool, greenhouse, video arcade and trampolines, while the high school students would like to see a focus on science, astronomy, a butterfly garden and some fast food options onsite.
Houghton pointed out the project was a work in progress and BSL wants to reach more people, particularly in the surrounding San Jose community. Though another community meeting is tentatively planned for Sunday, March 6, people can provide ideas via an online survey on the BSL website: https://www.bisbeesciencelab.org/backyard-design-project.
Board president Carol Loy asked the team to reach out to the San Jose community to get them involved.
Board member Brian Ott said, “I’d like to see something for all ages. We have a lot of retirees in Bisbee.”
It was also suggested the BSL reach out to the community clubs, like the Rotary and the Women’s Club, community churches and the two farmers markets to gather more opinions.
The board asked for an update on what the schools were doing to bring up math scores.
Littrell questioned whether some lower scores in math could be due to the young age students are thrust into more difficult math problems. She talked about the old days when students learned certain math functions through rote memory like learning the multiplication table for “fives.”
“They just may be too young to grasp the work,” she said. “Maybe we need to work more on fundamentals.”
Woody said, “Things that were taught at the seventh grade level are now taught to fourth graders."
Ott blamed parents for failing to do the needed work at home. He suggested sending flash cards home with the students so parents could get involved in their children’s learning.
“Education is a partnership,” he said.
Loy asked if administrative staff had followed the seniors to see how they did in college to get an idea of what the high school could do to better prepare students. The answer was no.
The idea of teachers and students getting five weeks off in the next school year did not sit well with the board members. The school calendar as proposed by staff would result in a week off in October, November, December and March. They thought there was too much time off for the students and preferred to have them in class as much as possible. They requested Woody get back with the teachers and fine tune the schedule.
Rhodes asked staff to look into the Naco Elementary School calendar so the two would be compatible.
Home Depot won the contract award for lumber and supplies for the replacement of the Warren Ballpark fence at a cost of $37,321, the lowest of the three bids received. Woody said Friends of the Warren Ballpark were donating $15,000 for the project. The rest of the funding would come out of the district’s capital fund.