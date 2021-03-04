BISBEE — It has not been an easy school year for students, parents or teachers in Bisbee, as they bounced from hybrid learning to remote learning and back to hybrid learning due to the swings of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While keeping an eye on those ups and downs since the delayed start of school in August, teachers have done their best to keep the students engaged in their lessons and spirits up as they managed to figure out the best way to maintain interest in learning on screens rather than face to face.
The students lost out on those personal interactions with their friends as they would normally have in their day to day education. Some students also lost out on the camaraderie of sports as some fall and winter sports were far reduced or even canceled.
Combatting the feeling of isolation was right at the top of the list along with pursuing the best methods to keep students engaged and learning for Bisbee Unified School District faculty and administrators. Groundwork was laid to help teachers assess who might need a little more face time, who might need a little more encouragement to head off those social, emotional stresses.
Jennifer McBeth, BUSD director of instruction, said, “One of the amazing things happening at our schools is the result of a partnership with the Copper Queen Library. This has been a very proactive solution by getting information and strategies to students and families before potential problems,”
Through a grant, Jason Macoviak, library manager, provided mental health kits for students that included resources, tips, phone numbers to call in a crisis, stress balls, masks and other items to help with stress management.
Greenway Elementary and Lowell Junior High received a School Safety Grant last year that provided funding for a counselor, Wilson Counts, for students in kindergarten through eighth grades, McBeth said.
“We were able to staff the position at the beginning of this year understanding that the role would be more important than ever,” she said. “Our counselor reaches out to kids and families in a variety of ways to make sure that those in need have access to support. With the variety of communication tools we have available to us thanks to new technologies, even the students that are learning virtually are accessible for mental health support and academic guidance.”
Though there is not a formal program in place for checking in with teachers and other staff, it is something that is continually done informally by both administration and colleagues, she said.
“Each campus’ staff is very close-knit and has been leaning on each other for mutual support.”
Greenway Principal Lindsay Vertrees is happy to have Counts working with the children and finds he provides a valuable service for the kindergarten through fifth grade students.
Since school is back to the hybrid schedule, he works with the young students in a group setting with their peers in a relaxed and fun atmosphere to explore their feelings on coming back to school again, she said.
Since the teachers and students have such a close knit relationship, teachers are able to detect those who might be having problems. However, what McBeth is seeing are students with mostly academic problems. More than 50 percent of Greenway’s students are coming to class four days a week in order to boost grades.
“Remote learning has been hard on them,” she said. “Being on a computer all day is tough for them. Coming back to school isn’t easy and they have to acclimate to being back in class.”
Laura Miller, principal at Lowell, explained the teachers worked out a referral system to stay on top of issues students might have and worked with parents who were concerned for their children. Referrals are given to Counts, who then meets with the students whether in person or online in Goggle Meets or Zoom.
Miller also praised the Copper Queen Library staff: “We are so grateful for Jason and Alison (Williams). They put their finger on the problem and got these bags for all to hand out to the kids. They are rock stars.”
Like Greenway, 50 percent of LJHS students are attending class for the four full days to better their grades, Miller said.
“This has been emotionally stressful on all of us,” Miller said. “When you’re in junior high it’s important to be around friends and teachers. We all learn from each other.”
Now back on the hybrid schedule, she said, “It feels like a cloud has lifted. We all are absolutely happy to be back in class.”
Counts has taken the wellbeing of students to heart and is trying his best to encourage those students who are having problems with academics.
Online learning was difficult for many who did not have computers or internet or an internet connection strong enough to handle one child online, let alone two or more, he said. Some parents could not afford the cost of an internet connection.
It was difficult for some students to have questions answered as the teachers may not have seen the hands raised. There was also a time delay for some making it difficult to keep up with the lessons.
Even so, they can be more involved in their learning, Counts said.
“I know most of the students are connected to social media. They text. I tell them they need to do research online if they can’t follow the teacher.”
At LJHS, a few minutes have been taken away from the different classes to make time before the end of the day for tutoring. Summer school is planned for those students that are behind in performance, he said.
“We have a path to get them going in the right direction,” he emphasized.
Kids do miss the social interaction with their classmates as well as friends and family, he said. They will have to go through an adjustment period to get back in the swing of things. Students just want to get back to their normal lifestyle, he added.
At Bisbee High School, guidance counselor Maria Rosaro decided to keep up on students’ progress through email surveys using flow charts which give her an overview of each student through the year. Even though students are familiar with screen time, getting them to respond to emails is a problem she is trying to overcome. The surveys include academic curriculum and college questions, but she includes questions about social and emotional issues to gauge how they are doing in and out of school.
“For the second quarter survey, I only got 59 responses, which shows me I need to send more reminders to the students,” Rosaro said. “I send out tidbits on mindfulness matters and the different things they can do. I’ve been doing a lot more with that during COVID-19.”
She also is setting up virtual chats with students just to check on their academic needs and delving a bit into social emotional needs.
“Academics affects their emotional needs. If they’re doing poorly, it affects how they feel about themselves and their futures,” she said.
As do the lack of sports. For many students, sports is the overarching press to success in high school, she continued.
“For some, taking sports away, which is their motivating factor for doing well in school, that motivation is lost,” she said. “It’s discouraging for some. For others who do well academically, it’s not so much of an issue.
“It’s hard enough when kids start back to school one time. They’ve had to do it three times this year. They have social anxieties and have forgotten how to interact with each other,” she noted.
District school superintendent Tom Woody has indicated four -ay, in-person classes and spring sports could start with the spring quarter in March as long as the number of county COVID-19 cases continues to decline.