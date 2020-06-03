BISBEE — After some discussion during Tuesday’s Bisbee City Council meeting, the mayor and council voted not to open the public pool at Higgins Park due to COVID–19 concerns.
Jesus Haro, public works director, explained he reviewed the guidelines of the Red Cross for lifeguards and the state health department and concluded if there was an emergency, a lifeguard could be put at risk of infection with the use of mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.
“We’ve been limiting physical contact with the public due to the risk of employees coming in contact with someone who has the virus,” Haro said. “There is no way to limit physical contact if someone needs to be rescued. I’m concerned our lifeguards could come into contact with infected people.”
He also noted additional people would need to be hired for sanitation and enforcement of the social distancing six foot rule.
City Manager Theresa Coleman added she had asked the Copper Queen Library to hold off on delivering books to the vehicles of members for 14 days after the busy Memorial Day weekend in Bisbee.
“We talked through all the scenarios and want to protect all of our employees,” she said. “Right now, I don’t want any of them on the front line.”
Haro told Mayor David Smith and council members Louis Pawlik, Joni Giacomino, Bill Higgins, Leslie Johns, Joan Hansen and Anna Cline there were repairs needed at the pool, like the deck and some electrical upgrades, which could be finished in two weeks. The algal water in the pool would be pumped out and measures taken to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.
Pawlik said, “Arizona is not empowered to stop lawsuits in infections cases, so there is no immunity for the city if someone were to be infected.”
He also commented on the fact that state cases of infection are rising “dramatically” and emphasized, “Given the circumstances, it’s not the right time to open the pool.”
Giacomino agreed she would not want to put herself or any member of her family at risk.
Cline stated, “I understand people want the pool open, but we’d be negligent if we expose the lifeguards to the virus. Pima County isn’t opening any of their pools.”
Smith said another problem was the requirements for people using the pool. He studied a few other cities and explained people would have to call in and make an appointment for their one–hour, lap swims. Pool users would be limited to five minutes to get ready to go in the pool and 10 minutes to get out and shower. Then, there is supposed to be 10 minutes between people so the facilities can be sanitized.
“It’s just an absolute nightmare,” he cautioned.
The unanimous vote meant the 11 positions normally hired for seasonal lifeguard jobs would not be filled.