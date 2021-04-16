BISBEE — What do you give a man who is retiring after 50 years of service to Bisbee High School athletics?
The Bisbee High School Alumni Association has a great idea to honor retiring athletics director Mike Frosco — a plaque at Warren Ballpark dedicating the field to him.
During the April 13 meeting, alumnus Snoody Borowiec presented the idea to the board of the Bisbee Unified School District and told them of Frosco's many accomplishments that spanned his school years as well as his 44 years in coaching before becoming the athletic director.
Borowiec told board members Carol Loy, Ann Littrell, Erin Rhodes, Brian Ott and Chris Vertrees that Frosco was a 1961 BHS graduate, a four-year varsity baseball letterman and played three years on the varsity football team.
Proud Pumas alumnus Don Bays said he met Frosco in 1958 when the coach allowed newcomers to try out. Frosco was one of them.
“I was a senior and on the first day of practice this frail, scrawny looking kid with a permanent, built-in smile showed up," Bays said. "He’s here thinking he’s going to make this team, but I just don’t see it in him. Well, I was very quickly proved wrong. He hit the ball better than I did as a senior. He was an outstanding player every year. I do not believe there is a anyone more deserving to have his name attached to the field than Mike. Coach Frosco is Mr. Baseball.”
After college Frosco returned to BHS as an educator and coach. As a coach he was inducted into the Arizona Hall of Fame, coached three state championship teams, had 23 state tournament appearances, was awarded 11 Coach of the Year titles and had 555 career team wins, Bays said.
“In addition to his outstanding reputation as a baseball coach, he assisted the coaching of football and basketball teams as well,” Bays continued. “When he gave up coaching, he continued to be involved with the kids in the entire school district as director of athletics.”
Frosco also has been involved in getting funds to improve Warren Ballpark, Bays said.
Borowiec said, “The school board’s decision to honor Coach Frosco would be a tribute to a man who touched many young men’s lives.”
Rhodes thought it was a great idea. “I’ve worked with him selling tickets at games and he’s hard to keep up with. He is one of a kind.”
Loy and Vertrees agreed.
The decision to follow the recommendation of the alumni to dedicate the field to Frosco will be made at the May 11 board meeting.
To show support for the dedication, emails can be sent to twoody@busd.k12.az.us or any member of the school board.