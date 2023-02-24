Peter Von Gundlach talks about replacing the pump motor of the Bisbee swimming pool in this photo from 2016. The pump issue has returned and needs to be replaced again to meet state and county health standards.
BISBEE — It was not a good night for Bisbee Director of Public Works Matthew Gurney, who was publicly scolded during the meeting of the mayor and City Council Tuesday night for suggesting the pool at Higgins Park may not open for the 2023 season.
He said the pool pump needs to be replaced in order to meet state and county health standards so the recirculating system can adequately clarify and disinfect the contents of the pool in eight hours or less. The state is considering lowering the flow rate to every six hours, which would make Bisbee’s pump obsolete.
It also calls for the installation of a flow meter to indicate the rate of backwash through the filter, according to county code.
Gurney, who has been the director for two years, said the pool has had issues for years and would have to be closed as he had no money to make the repairs, which also include an upgrade on the electrical system. The pool started the fiscal year with a $53,000 budget. He was told by the county health inspector if the repairs were not made, the pool would be closed.
Gurney thought he was limited by the annual budget to deal with the pool, but City Manager Steve Pauken said staff would find the money to make the necessary upgrades so the pool could be open this summer, but perhaps not the entire season.
A number of residents were on hand to provide their input and supported opening the pool for numerous reasons from health to fun. For the older folks, the pool is a place to gather with friends and socialize, which reduces feelings of isolation and provides exercise. For the young, it is a place to go for fun. For teenagers, it is a summer job.
Councilman Mel Sowid was angry that the council was just now hearing about the problems and the closure of the pool and said, “If I was your boss, I’d fire you on the spot.”
Sowid asked if the problems were known in September, why did it take so long to bring the matter before the council.
Councilwoman Joni Giacomino, who has dealt with the pool in the past, said the city closed the pool in 2013 due to the same problems.
“We knew the flow rate was low even then,” she said. “The city was told 10 years ago we needed an electrical upgrade. We’ve faced these issues every year and it shows 'piss poor planning' by Public Works. We have not put money toward these repairs. The pool has been Bisbee’s stepchild forever.”
She noted fundraising efforts several months ago could have provided money for the needed work to keep the pool open. She heard a rumor that the city had thought about moving the pool to a different location and suggested the spot be flat as pools on hillsides do not hold up as well.
Councilwoman Juanetta Hill asked why Gurney did not provide suggestions on how to handle the needed repairs and keep the pool open.
Councilwoman Anna Cline said, “Nobody wants the pool closed. But, it needs to be repaired. Nobody knows the pool as well as Joni and the problems should have been dealt with."
Mayor Ken Budge accepted some of the responsibility for the pool’s condition as he was on the council that closed the pool.
He said, “ We lived by the grace of the county for years.”
Now, the city is facing a possible 30% increase for its water, Budge added. With the higher hourly wages the city offered the lifeguards, about $33,000 of the budget is used just for employees.
The council also approved the new one cent sales tax, which will be split between projects for streets and infrastructure and to pay down the bond debt to the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.
Collection of the sales tax by the state will start on March 1, said Pauken.
