bisbee pool

Peter Von Gundlach talks about replacing the pump motor of the Bisbee swimming pool in this photo from 2016. The pump issue has returned and needs to be replaced again to meet state and county health standards.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE — It was not a good night for Bisbee Director of Public Works Matthew Gurney, who was publicly scolded during the meeting of the mayor and City Council Tuesday night for suggesting the pool at Higgins Park may not open for the 2023 season.

He said the pool pump needs to be replaced in order to meet state and county health standards so the recirculating system can adequately clarify and disinfect the contents of the pool in eight hours or less. The state is considering lowering the flow rate to every six hours, which would make Bisbee’s pump obsolete. 

