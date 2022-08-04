BISBEE — City officials breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday night as Proposition 419 was passed by a landslide, 928-314.
Prop 419 asked voters to approve an alternative expenditure limit for the next four years, which allows the city to continue providing the services residents need.
Voters heard the plea and agreed to allow the city to meet its costs of operation to provide needed services.
The expenditure limit is set by the state based on figures set in 1980 at $1.6 million. The city’s General Fund budget is slightly more than $8 million. Without its passage, City Manager Steve Pauken noted there would be little capacity for any expenditure other than the repayment of existing debt and the existing public safety pension obligations.
Pauken said, “The current estimate is that in the absence of the approval of this alternative expenditure limitation, the city's total budget for all expenses, from all sources of revenue, would be limited to approximately one quarter of the present budget.
“I’m certainly thankful for the show of confidence by the voters as it passed with 72% of the vote. Without the passage of Prop 419, we would not be able to build city hall.”
As for the mayor and council seats, Ken Budge will continue to lead the city as mayor for the next two years. He faced no opposition and received 1,080 votes.
Also running unopposed were councilwomen Leslie Johns, Ward 1; Joni Giacomino, Ward 2; and Anna Cline, Ward 3. Each will serve four more years.
Councilman Mel Sowid, Ward 2, will continue to serve two more years as well.
Ward 3 write-in candidate Claire Chaffe needed 25 votes, but her vote count stands at seven as of Thursday morning.
Juanetta Hill, who was appointed to the Ward 3 seat on March 13 after Louis Pawlik resigned, planned on running for the seat, but had problems with her petition sheets as dates of signatures were not recorded. Since her petitions were rejected, she was unable to run as a write-in candidate.
If Chaffe does not get the votes to put her on the council, mayor and council could appoint Hill again for the next two years.