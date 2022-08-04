Purchase Access

BISBEE — City officials breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday night as Proposition 419 was passed by a landslide, 928-314.

Prop 419 asked voters to approve an alternative expenditure limit for the next four years, which allows the city to continue providing the services residents need.

