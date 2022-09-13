blues 1

Melissa Reaves is "super excited" to be performing at this year’s Blues in Bisbee in Warren Ballpark.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE — The Blues in Bisbee Music Festival is set to return after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and musicians and music lovers are eager to experience live music from what promises to be a wonderful setting in Warren Ballpark on Saturday, Sept. 17.

During the first year of the pandemic in 2020, the Blues Festival was not totally canceled and the bands performed virtually. Livstreaming the performances wasn’t ideal, but did demonstrate the dedication and love of music that exists in Southeast Arizona.

