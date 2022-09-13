BISBEE — Blues in Bisbee is back again this year, but this time the popular, all-day event will be held at the historic Warren Ballpark.
Easterseals Blake Foundation (EFB) is holding the fundraiser to support the more than 1,000 children, families and adults the organization serves annually in Cochise County. EBF is best known for programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, but also provides behavioral health services and have recently opened a resource closet for children in foster care in Cochise County.
Having outgrown the former venue at City Park, this year the EBF decided to move the festival to the ballpark so people would have more room to spread out to enjoy the lineup of blues bands from across the country and Bisbee’s artists Pat Panther, who will open the show, and Becky Reyes.
The lineup includes: Ruben Moreno Zydeco, Anna Warr & Giant Blue, Black Cat Bones, The Jimi Primetime Smith/Bob Corritore Blues Band, Bad News Blues and Heather Hardy and Dusty City Blues. Johnny Rawls closes the show with the last set at 8:10 p.m.
Rawls, a blues legend, came away with a 2019 blues music award in the category “soul blues albums,” a category added to describe his music, according to his website. With a career spanning more than 50 years, he’s done it all. He’s an internationally recognized recording artist, music producer, and songwriter who tours extensively throughout North America and overseas.
"The Blues Music Awards, and its predecessor, the W.C. Handy Awards, frequently recognized Rawls’s work," states his website. "To date, 10 of his albums have been nominated for Soul Blues Album of the Year, with “I’m Still Around” winning in 2019 and “Ace of Spades” winning in 2010. Johnny has been nominated for Soul Blues Male Artist eleven times, and received one nomination for Song of the Year. Roots Music Report declared Johnny’s 2017 release, “Waiting for the Train,” one of the top 50 blues albums of the year. Johnny also has multiple nominations and awards from Blues Blast Magazine and Living Blues Magazine."
For those staying in Old Bisbee, the bus will be available in the large open parking lot on Brewery Ave. EBF notes parking in this lot will cost $10. For those up Tombstone Canyon, catch the bus at Banshee Pizza by the Iron Man statue.
Those coming from one of the partner hotels in Sierra Vista — Best Western Plus or Comfort Inn & Suites — the bus will be coming through the parking lots. People staying at other locations can catch the bus at one of the hotels.
“We ask that you do not drink and drive,” organizers state. “We want everyone to have a safe and fun experience. You can come enjoy yourself and leave the driving to the bus drivers.”
EBF is also looking for volunteers, must be 18 years old and older, to help throughout the day and with set up at 7 a.m. and tear down at 10 p.m. Volunteers will need their own transportation.