BISBEE — Blues in Bisbee is back again this year, but this time the popular, all-day event will be held at the historic Warren Ballpark.

Easterseals Blake Foundation is holding the fundraiser to support the more than 1,000 children, families and adults the organization serves annually in Cochise County. EBF is best known for programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, but also provides behavioral health services and have recently opened a resource closet for children in foster care in Cochise County.

