BISBEE — The Blues in Bisbee Music Festival is set to return after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and musicians and music lovers are eager to experience live music from what promises to be a wonderful setting in Warren Ballpark on Saturday, Sept. 17.
During the first year of the pandemic in 2020, the Blues Festival was not totally canceled and the bands performed virtually. Livstreaming the performances wasn’t ideal, but did demonstrate the dedication and love of music that exists in Southeast Arizona.
“We live streamed — we made it happen,” said singer/guitarist Melissa Reaves of the virtual concert. “We were all determined to make it happen, and it was fun coming together to make something happen in the face of huge difficulties.”
The following year the concert wasn't held and the pandemic restrictions all but eliminated the opportunity for live music performances.
“It seems to be coming back now, but we didn’t play any gigs," said Mike Walden, vocalist/guitarist for Anna Warr & Giant Blue. "We had to cancel all of our shows. We had to take a year off — it was just weird.”
But overcoming obstacles and hardships is at the core of what blues music is all about. It may hurt and you might try to hide it, but to be true to blues music you have to be willing to tell your story even if it’s uncomfortable.
“Obviously, blues singing is coming from a place of pain and release, yet people were not so downtrodden that people didn’t have an element of hope in their voice that they weren’t going to sing through it,” Reaves said. “As a human being we can all relate to that. I hope people aren't so numb to joy and sorrow because that’s really the essence of life.”
This year’s festival features an eclectic lineup of artists who will play rock, soul, jazz and, of course, blues. What makes that possible is that blues is a basic element in all the genres.
“Blues guitar has a set pattern on the guitar neck that lends itself to other kinds of music,” said Walden. “A lot of things in music are blues based.”
Blues music is often associated with the Mississippi River, Chicago or even St Louis, but Arizona has a thriving blues music scene and a wealth of talent. The region has many live music venues, and Anna Warr, an original Desert Diva now singing with Giant Blue, said it’s a great place for music.
“Bisbee is an amazing town,” she said. “It’s one of the funkiest places on Earth. I love the blues, and I’ve done funk, rock and many other types of music. For me personally it’s not about the genre, it’s about the voice.”
“We’ve got some super-great talent in Bisbee, and over in Sierra Vista,” added Reaves. “We’re really fortunate that in such a small area there are some significantly talented folks here, and some great music lovers. This is a real music-loving area, which is wonderful. That's why I’m here, and the desert — I just love the desert.”
And after the cancellation of the festival last year, Reaves said she’s ready to get back on stage at Warren Ballpark. The last time she played Blues in Bisbee it was at City Park in downtown Bisbee.
“I’m super excited — it’s time to come back with a vengeance," she said. "The ballpark is a great space for a concert, and I’m super excited for the location."