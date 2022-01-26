BISBEE — Gretchen Bonaduce is a successful author, actress, producer, singer and hotelier. Now restaurateur is added to the list.
She was in Arizona for a book signing in 2019 for “Surviving Agent Orange and Other Things I Learned from Being Thrown Under the Partridge Family Bus.” She was married to Danny Bonaduce of the Partridge Family TV show for 18 years and lived through the trying times of his addiction and on-and-off drug rehabilitation efforts.
She was looking at Arizona properties when she came across the Greenway House on Zillow. She tried to buy the Greenway House right then and there, but was delayed as the monsoon season started and the sellers wanted to wait.
So, she waited and finally became the owner of the 10,782-square-foot former home of Gen. John C. Greenway. Set back off Cole Road in the quaint Warren District of Bisbee, the two–story mansion built in 1908 reflects the opulence that once was Bisbee. Ten bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, full-maid quarters, a kitchen to die for, magnificent ceilings, original murals, sweeping decks, handcrafted woodwork, a guest house in the back and more make the home an original of its time.
With a lot of help from her friends, she turned the former home with apartments into a quality bed and breakfast destination that was gaining in popularity until COVID–19 hit in March 2020 and she had to shut it down. Each apartment is decorated with the accoutrements of famous rock-n-roll stars, like Elvis and the Beatles.
Now the mansion is a premiere overnight lodging destination for visitors for a night or two or more in rooms that were converted to apartments and feature kitchenettes. She envisioned holding weddings, small group and corporate retreats and theme parties based on various historical times from the Roaring '20s to the sounds of the '80s. It is also an incredible venue for filming.
The home has an original elevator to take guests up to the second floor, so even mobility–impaired visitors can treat themselves to an unforgettable uniquely Bisbee experience.
Though hit by the pandemic, she mustered on and completed all the repairs and painting needed in the home.
The idea, of course, is to save the home for many to enjoy and help the Bisbee community by bringing in new clientele, she explains.
“I am so over L.A.,” Bonaduce said. “I hate the traffic, the high cost of living. You can’t even enjoy the reasons you moved to L.A. for. It takes hours to get to the beach or to go anywhere now.
“I love it here. Everyone is nice and helpful. We’ve been having a blast. I had never even heard of Bisbee before, so I want to get the word out of what a great town this is and help the community. I want to contribute in a positive way.”
She knocked the ball out of the park with that renovation and in 2020 she found another gem — a strikingly beautiful, sprawling Sante Fe adobe home next to the Bisbee Airport, named Hacienda del Avion. It even has its own hangar for small planes.
She used an aerial theme throughout the home which has three bedrooms, a striking, large living room with a wall dedicated to antique clocks showing the time of day around the world, a fireplace, large screen TV, ample seating room with leather couches and chairs and an ornate, carved coffee table and a surprising amount of ambient light thanks to the architectural design.
The large kitchen provides ample space for cooking, a large refrigerator and an island with plenty of room to concoct whatever type of meal lodgers want to enjoy. Above the wall cabinets are three model airplanes. The dining area overlooks the enormous back yard that has outdoor seating, a grill and a fire pit.
Bonaduce put the listing on Airbnb on a Thursday and the next day it was rented for the Labor Day weekend. It is easy to see why. When you split the cost among a group of people, it becomes very affordable.
“So many people want to get out, and here eight to 10 people can gather, watch TV, cook their own meals and enjoy drinks without having to worry about driving,” she said. “This is perfect for that. And, with the airport, people can fly in, park their planes and have a place to stay while enjoying Bisbee. Our town is so special, I just want to help it.”
With two popular accommodations for travelers, one would think her plate was full, and she could just sit back and enjoy her new life.
However, when she and her partner of 12 years, drummer Kevin Kautzky, found out their favorite cafe could be sold to a proprietor of a nail salon, the wheels started turning again.
She did not want to give up her favorite place for lunch; they made an offer and now own the renamed Le Cornucopia Café, a popular eatery on Main Street in Old Bisbee which has a loyal local crowd and is a favorite of many who come to stay in Bisbee.
“We literally were eating there every day. We probably spent as much there as we would for a mortgage,” she joked. “We are so happy to keep the existing menu and the staff.”
Chef Katie Harrelson is top dog, and she oversees possibly two of the youngest chefs in town — chef Thayer Kuehne and Bonaduce’s son, sous chef Dante Bonaduce. Kuehne and Bonaduce are both 20 years old, and they handle the special tapas on weekend nights.
Anna Barrajo, a friend of Bonaduce’s from Spain, came for a visit and suggested they offer “tapas,” small plates of food. Tapas offered the opportunity to add a sophisticated level to the cafe’s menu and showcase the new dishes, which are offered only on Fridays and Saturdays.
Barrajo taught Bonaduce’s young chefs how to prepare some authentic Spanish cuisine, which has been received with great success.
“It’s such a lovely way to eat,” she says. “A table of four can all order different things, and everybody can share and get a taste of the different tapas. It’s a fun way to eat.”
Though the omicron variation has temporarily slowed business down, things are picking up again, Bonaduce said.
“It’s definitely been a challenge for businesses,” she explained. “People who are sick can’t work, so it makes it tough on the servers.”
She stepped in to help the staff at one point rather than close the restaurant. One weekend they did have to close due to staff shortages.
Her parents asked her if she was biting off more than she could chew with the café when she told them about the new purchase, but she said she and Kautzky did not regret the decision to move into the restaurant business.
So far, their bets on Bisbee have been paying off. Who knows what their next venture might be!