A bond of $100,000 has been set in the case of a Sierra Vista man who admitted he killed his boss and explained to investigators the steps he took to do it.

Mathew Gistinger was arraigned in Cochise County Superior Court Friday morning on seven counts that include first-degree murder in a killing that shocked many in Bisbee in late September because of its brazenness.

