A bond of $100,000 has been set in the case of a Sierra Vista man who admitted he killed his boss and explained to investigators the steps he took to do it.
Mathew Gistinger was arraigned in Cochise County Superior Court Friday morning on seven counts that include first-degree murder in a killing that shocked many in Bisbee in late September because of its brazenness.
The act was caught on video, a probable cause report shows.
While the bond amount may seem low for a charge of first-degree murder, Cochise County Deputy Attorney Raymond Haight said it's in cash and it's "the functional equivalent of $1 million secured."
"They would have to deposit $100,000 cash with the court," Haight said Friday.
Gistinger, who pleaded not guilty, was arrested on Sept. 22 moments after police said he fatally shot Brent Roosevelt Hester at the old high school on Clawson Avenue. The structure is being turned into an apartment building and Gistinger was part of the work crew, investigators said.
The day before the shooting Gistinger was fired, the report shows, and he told detectives that he planned his next move.
The same day he was dismissed from the job site, Gistinger said he went to the Walmart in Sierra Vista and bought an outfit to make himself look like a UPS (United Parcel Service ) driver. He then went across the street to the CAL Ranch Store and purchased a .22 caliber shotgun and ammunition.
The following day, Sept. 22, police said Gistinger went back to the high school and waited around to see Hester. Just after 1 p.m., Gistinger entered the building and shot Hester three to four times, the report shows. He then pointed the shotgun at two other people, but decided not to shoot them, the report says. The assault was caught on camera, the report says, and Gistinger called 911 to report it. Police found four spent .22 caliber shell casings at the scene, the report shows.
Cochise County Deputy Legal Defender Joel Larson, who is representing Gistinger, said bond had been set at $100,000 in the Bisbee Justice Court when Gistinger had his initial appearance 24 hours after his arrest.
The bond conditions were confirmed Friday by Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom.
Gistinger's next court hearing is scheduled for mid-November.
