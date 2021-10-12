Mayors in at least two Cochise County cities that directly border, or are close to Mexico, are talking about reigniting a group that would unite the local politicians with their Sonoran counterparts in order to jumpstart commerce that was dealt a blow by pandemic-induced travel restrictions.
In March 2020, as COVID-19 surfaced and began to wreak havoc, U.S. officials announced that there would be a limit on "inbound land border crossings" from Canada and Mexico. It meant that anyone crossing into the U.S. from either of those two bordering countries could only do so for “essential travel.”
According to the U.S. Embassies and Consulates in Mexico website, that meant that individuals from Canada and Mexico were not allowed to come to the U.S. for "tourism purposes, such as sightseeing, recreation, gambling, or attending cultural events."
But that changed on Tuesday when the Biden administration announced that it would be lifting the travel restrictions imposed on both bordering countries sometime in November. Individuals crossing into the U.S. by land however, will be required to show proof of vaccination, according to an article in Wednesday's New York Times. That stipulation will not kick in until January in order to give people time to get their shots.
The travel restrictions have not only interrupted the shopping habits of Sonorans in Agua Prieta, Naco and Cananea who used to cross the border to buy goods in Douglas, Sierra Vista and occasionally Bisbee. They have also translated into less money for economies of those Cochise County municipalities and weakened the once-robust relationship of mayors on both sides who used to meet periodically to discuss issues ranging from commerce, to health and politics.
But Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller and Douglas Mayor Don Huish, with the help of the Mexican Consul in Douglas, hope to bring back the cross-border mayors' group that once existed between Cochise County and its Mexican neighbors.
Both men say that merchants in their respective cities have reported a drop in revenues because residents from Sonora have not been allowed to cross the border for shopping trips.
A study done for Sierra Vista showed that 30 percent of the city's credit card sales on the weekends were owed to transactions made by Sonorans shopping in the city.
"That's a significant amount of revenue for the city in sales tax," Mueller said. "It promotes that we're trying to build friendships and commerce with our neighbors and help each other find our way with joint ventures.
"I will tell you that in the last two months I've seen three Sonoran license plates in town," Mueller added. "On the weekends it used to be that about every other car had a Sonoran license plate. They (Sonorans) are coming back slowly but with COVID that's going to take a little while."
In Douglas, residents of Agua Prieta are still able to cross the border for work and school, but shopping for pleasure is out of the question.
Huish said the travel restrictions have been especially harsh for the smaller "mom and pop" businesses in the city.
"Our mom and pop stores have been cutting back on their employees and they're running the businesses themselves," Huish said. "Certain businesses that were open all week, have now cut back their hours and are open maybe three or four days a week."
Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge said he has not heard any complaints from shop owners in Bisbee concerning a lack of business from Sonoran residents. But Budge also pointed out that Bisbee's Main Street shopping district is geared more towards tourists rather than towards individuals shopping for everyday essential items.
He said he still sees cars with Sonoran license plates in the Safeway parking lot, for example, but is on board with joining the cross-border mayors group.
Huish, who was elected during the onslaught of COVID, said he has never attended a cross-border mayor's meeting like Mueller has, but he is eager to see the resurgence of a relationship between mayors on both sides of the border. Huish said aside from discussing commerce-related issues, he would like to share ideas and information regarding health and public safety with his Sonoran counterparts.
In an email to the Herald/Review on Tuesday, Mexican Consul General Ricardo Pineda Albarran agreed with Mueller and Huish, saying that cross-border relationships are paramount.
"It's an exceptional idea," Pineda said. "It's very important for mayors from both sides of the border to meet and talk about issues of mutual interest. It's important for them to work on an agenda that focuses on cooperation and how we can facilitate regional economic growth."
Pineda pointed out that a relationship between the governments is important because of the historic relationship between the two countries.
"Now more than ever we have to see ourselves as what we are — border governments, brothers and sisters cooperating before a multitude of challenges," Pineda said.
The consul general said that trade between Sonora and Arizona has always been strong. He said both communities have always enjoyed familial and cultural ties.
"It's imperative that we continue strengthening positive issues that will reinforce our relationship, and from there, propose more cooperation between our federal governments," Pineda said. "We share several interests that impact our borders - commerce, education, culture, the environment, emergency situations, infrastructural concerns, natural resources and water, for example.
"I hope that such a meeting (between the border mayors) becomes a reality soon."
Mueller said he realizes that the pandemic will likely dictate how soon the cross-border mayors get together, but he hopes it happens soon after the start of the new year.