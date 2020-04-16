Using the words, “horrific” and “systemic,” a Cochise County assistant prosecutor on Thursday described the sexual abuse that a special agent with the U.S. Border Patrol is accused of forcing upon two children over a number of years.
At the end of the bond hearing in Cochise County Superior Judge Timothy Dickerson’s courtroom, the judge concluded that 49-year-old Dana Thornhill should be held in the county jail without bail.
It was also revealed in court by investigators that Thornhill is accused of assaulting a third victim as recently as five years ago, when the youngster was 10.
Additionally, Thornhill had ties to former Huachuca Mountain Elementary School teacher Robert Kelsey, who was convicted in June 2019 of sexually molesting a 4-year-old girl in New Mexico. Kelsy is serving a six-year prison sentence in New Mexico.
“The abuse was horrific and systemic,” Deputy County Attorney Lori Zucco told the court regarding Thornhill. “This is a horrible case.”
Arrested last week, Thornhill was charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of sexual assault of a minor. Additional charges were lodged against him Saturday, to include five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, said Sierra Vista Detective Thomas Ransford. The additional charges are the “internet aspect of the investigation,” Ransford said.
The 49-year-old Thornhill, a Sierra Vista resident, knew investigators were coming for him when he holed himself up in a church last April 9, officials said. He told his wife he would be going to jail for child pornography and that she would be taken care of because he has plenty of money saved, investigators said.
He entered the church at the 2500 block of North Calle Segundo about 9:30 a.m. last Thursday with a cell phone and a handgun; he communicated with the church’s pastor via cell phone, investigators testified.
When he finally emerged from the church in the early evening, he was pointing the weapon at his head, investigators said.
But the hours Thornhill spent inside the church were not a waste for law enforcement. Thornhill’s two accusers — now adults — were at the Sierra Vista Police Department being interviewed about the abuse they claim Thornhill subjected them to for years.
One of the victims said the assaults on her began when she was 2 years old and lasted until she was about 12 or 13, a middle school student by then. The other victim told police he had been abused at age 8 and that Thornhill had shown him child pornography when the victim was 11. The man described other sex acts that occurred between him and Thornhill when the victim was a child, investigators said.
Ransford testified that the woman told him she had been abused by Thornhill with such regularity that the incidents were “too numerous to count.”
Aside from being a danger to children and the adult victims, Zucco also told Dickerson that Thornhill posed a danger to his wife and the community in general.
Investigators said Thornhill tried to persuade his wife to go into the church with him last Thursday; Zucco said she believes there would have been a murder-suicide if his wife had agreed. Zucco also said the wife was in danger because a similar scenario could play out if Thornhill was released on bail.
The prosecutor told Dickerson that Thornhill might also attempt suicide-by-cop.
Zucco also mentioned that the multiple charges listed on Thornhill’s indictment were enough to put him away in prison for life, and then some, if he is convicted.
Thornhill is scheduled to be arraigned on April 27.