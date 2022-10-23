BISBEE — Look for things to change around the former Bisbee middle school turned Bisbee Unified School District’s administration building as Bisbee Science and Exploration Research Center, Inc., (BSERC) was awarded $500,000 from A for Arizona to develop a plan for the eight acres of the former playground.
A for Arizona has a vision to “build an education system that prepares every student to succeed in the competitive global economy and contribute to their local community” that started in 2013 “to flip the traditional approach to education policy upside down and see what might happen if best practices of the business community were used to focus on scaling what works in K–12 schools.”
The BUSD facility already provides a home for the BSERC’s Bisbee Science Lab (BSL) on Fridays which encourages students to participate in a host of programs geared toward the sciences, math, engineering, technology and the arts, stated Theo Van Gorp, the project manager in a press release.
Called the BSL’s Backyard Project: A Regenerative Learning Ecosystem Design, the plan is to incorporate collected ideas from students and the community to promote exercise, environmental and energy sciences education, literacy as well as provide community gathering spaces, according to Van Gorp.
Planned is a vertical farming wall which will serve two purposes: one to provide healthy veggies and fruits and, two, to provide a needed wind break. The outdoor restrooms will be remodeled. A seaworthy mural will be painted on the wall behind the whale. Rainwater catchment systems will be installed. And, an 85 inch television screen will be purchased to be used for presentations.
‘BSERC already made a few changes to the back ramada to make it more pleasurable for the students while providing internships for high school students thanks to grants and donations. BSL created a robotics lab which grows in popularity and established a mobile science lab which is gaining notable support from other schools in the county. Thanks to donors and Maine’s College of the Atlantic, a minke whale skeleton was delivered and painstakingly cleaned and reassembled by volunteers and students.
“For over a year, BUSD, the BSL, the Copper Queen Library Annex, which is in the same facility, and University of Arizona intern Blake Houghton have engaged the local community through various events and surveys to understand more about what they would like to see happen with the unused acreage,” she said.
Van Gorp is an educational professional with a background in informal Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, also known as STEM, and will be engaging the community in events to provide input regarding the design process once a design firm is chosen. The plan is to develop an innovative, environmentally conscious design for the eight acres that will be the foundation for construction.
Anyone who wants to engage in the project through the design phase can reach out to Van Gorp at 520-255-0974 or email her at thea@bisbeesciencelab.org. The BSL newsletter at www.bisbeesciencelab.org will provide information about the community outreach activities.
