BISBEE — The Bisbee Fire Department has placed a ban on outdoor fires due to the drought and dangerous fuel buildup in the area surrounding the historic town.
Until further notice, all outdoor camping fires are prohibited as is outdoor burning of trash.
Outdoor barbecue grills are permitted if they are manufactured and have a secure cover.
The department has already responded to a couple of wildland fires, the latest was March 15 along the drainage ditch by the Shady Dell on Old Douglas Road that was quickly brought under control with no damage to any structures.
Old Bisbee is surrounded by wildlands owned by state and federal agencies. Add in the close proximity of homes to each other, and it compounds the risk factors for catastrophic wildfires and made it one of the most hazardous areas in the state.
Old Bisbee Firewise (OBF), a group of concerned residents, provides abundant information on creating defensible space between residential structures and wildland interface. Defensible space is the buffer created between a building and surrounding property to eliminate dead grass, trees, shrubs or any wildland area that surround it.
“This space is needed to slow or stop the spread of wildfire and it helps protect your home from catching fire either from embers, direct flame contact or radiant heat,” says OBF on the website.
The group is committed to helping the residents of Old Bisbee to reduce the amount of fuel around their homes
“If you don’t know where to start, we offer a free property assessment to point you in the right direction,” according to the website. “Neighbors who have been trained as Firewise Community Assessors by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management can walk your property with you and will produce a list of projects to make your home safer.”
OBF has just launched a new Risk Reduction Report Form which makes it easy for people in Old Bisbee to report the hours worked and dollars spent on wildfire prevention on their property. The forms helps to maintain Old Bisbee’s status as a Firewise Community, notes the website.
If someone needs assistance from Old Bisbee Firewise due to age, disability and or low income, OBF has partnered with Step Up Bisbee/Naco to provide this type of assistance.
OBF suggests doing at least one hour of “sweat equity” per year on properties to reduce wildfire risks by cleaning dry, dead, easily flammable leaves out of gutters, sweeping up and disposing of flammable pine needles, and effectively managing clutter in one’s yard, such as moving a pile of firewood away from homes.
“By tracking each resident’s risk reduction information, we can leverage resident participation and help our Bisbee Fire Department and those individual residents who may need more help,” says OBF.
While there has been interest shown on including or starting other Firewise programs in the Warren and San Jose wards, nothing official has been announced. Still, people can follow the routine guidelines offered by OBF and protect their homes by removing dried fuels around their homes.
For more information on the burn ban, call the fire department at: (520) 432–4110. For information on OBF visit the website at: https://www.oldbisbeefirewise.org/.