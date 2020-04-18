BISBEE — It was a trough decision to make, but the Bisbee Unified School District board agreed with the superintendent and teachers and passed a resolution which made the average grades students received at the end of the third quarter their final grades.
During the meeting Tuesday, district board members Ann Littrell, Carol Loy, Erin Rhodes and Brian Ott approved the measure unanimously.
Since schools were closed statewide due to COVID–19 following the spring break, students have had the option to either go online for lessons and classroom participation or drop by each of the schools and pick up packets every Thursday which contained studies for the week.
The focus for online instruction and paper packets is “to strengthen the student’s understanding of the standards for the course and academic preparedness for the next grade level.”
However, as principals Darin Gavin, Laura Miller and Jennifer McBeth pointed out, some students not only lacked computers or phones to go online, some did not have Internet access or any available means of transportation to pick up the packets. Any grading during this time would be unfair to some students.
They needed a policy to move students up to the next grade if at all possible. So, the faculty at each of three school agreed to “make every effort to work with students who were failing for the year at the end of the third quarter.”
No final exams will be administered due to the shutdown.
Graduation plans discussedDifficulty remains for any final plans for graduation. Though Littrell wanted to try to firm up some sort of arrangement for high school seniors and junior high eighth graders, Miller, principal at Lowell Junior High, and Gavin were not willing to make a decision.
Tom Woody, school district superintendent, said, “We don’t know what the Centers for Disease Control will recommend over the next month. We could just postpone it until June or July.”
Littrell said the students and parents need to know how and when graduation would happen.
A number of options were discussed from having the traditional cap and gown ceremony at Warren Ball Park and limit the number of students to ensure social distancing, as Gavin suggested. The number of family members who could be in the park to watch would also be limited. Parents and students could wait in their cars until the students’ names were called.
“It would provide some sense of normalcy to have them up on stage to receive their diplomas,” he added.
Gavin also tossed out the idea of a parade through the three boroughs of Bisbee, so parents, family and friends could cheer them.
Woody talked about holding a photo shoot for the senior graduates so they would have the opportunity to have a photo taken to memorialize the day. Again, social distancing and limited numbers would be employed.
Littrell thought it would be possible to hold it in the high school auditorium or gym and have students wait outside in cars. As one group finished, another would be called. The parents could still see their children cross the stage and get the diploma.
Lastly, an online graduation ceremony could be done.
“We’ve been tossing ideas about for the last few weeks,” Woody said.
Gavin explained, “We can’t make any promises right now. We will honor the students’ achievements somehow, but right now with the stay at home order, we don’t have any options. If we’re told to stay home after May 15, we’ll do that. Some things are out of our hands. We have to wait until April 30 to see if the stay at home order is extended.”
Littrell and Ott asked Gavin and Miller to poll the students and see what they would like to do. The principals agreed.
Loy stated, “If things go back to normal, it can go as scheduled.”
Woody and the principals plan to set some dates so students who left their things at school may pick them up, prior to the thorough cleaning of the schools. Possessions of the younger students and those students with locks administration can open could be placed in plastic bags and marked with names.
Those who used their own locks could come in on a staggered schedule.
The COVID–19 pandemic may also impact the back to school date of July 28 and delay it until August or September.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, but a special meeting could be called prior to that if graduation plans have to be approved.