BISBEE — In an effort to thwart the use of smokeless e–cigarettes and vape pens on campuses, the Bisbee Unified School District governing board approved the installation of wireless detectors in the restrooms at the high school and the junior high school.
Fifteen detectors from Zeptive at a cost of $12,874 will be installed on the ceiling of the restrooms and will have wire cages to protect them from vandalism, said BUSD Superintendent Tom Woody during Tuesday’s meeting.
Bisbee High School principal Darin Giltner said they have managed to keep students from vaping outdoors. However, students are now vaping in the restrooms. He said students have been told of the negative health impacts from vaping.
Lowell Junior High School principal Laura Miller also remarked on the use of e–cigarettes and vape pens there. She noted some of the products are small enough that students can hide them in their shirt sleeves and pull them out to walk through the halls.
BHS and LJHS are collaborating with the Boys and Girls Club of Bisbee to combat the growing issue among youth in the community, said Giltner.
“We have used prior campus guests, most recently the Drug Enforcement Agency during Red Ribbon week, to continue to educate and inform our students regarding what is yet another tough decision and choice our youth face daily,” said Giltner.
Dr. Michael Blaha, Johns Hopkins director of clinical research, states on the Hopkins website: “What I find most concerning about the rise of vaping is that people who would’ve never smoked otherwise, especially youth, are taking up the habit. It’s one thing if you convert from cigarette smoking to vaping. It’s quite another thing to start up nicotine use with vaping. And, it often leads to using traditional tobacco products down the road.”
Performance Matters results
Results of the first quarter of the school year showed 76.6% of ninth grade students passed all classes with 10th grade at 61.3%, 11th grade at 69% and 12th grade at 72.5%.
“We continue to work with these students daily and work on outreach with their families to make improvements before the end of the semester when credits are ultimately awarded,” said Giltner.
Performance Matters benchmarks, which provide comprehensive students assessments, showed reading was met by 70% of ninth graders, 36% of 10th graders and 26% of 11th graders.
Greenway students in second grade scored 83%, third grade 73%, fourth grade 55% and fifth grade 47%.
Lowell students in sixth grade scored 33%, seventh grade 45% and eighth grade 31%.
In math, Greenway second graders had the highest score of 91%, followed by third at 66%, fourth at 25% and fifth at 50%.
At LJHS, sixth grade hit 48%, seventh 24% and eighth 14%.
At BHS, the scores were low as only 10% of the ninth graders met the benchmark, 5% of 10th and 25% of 11th.
COVID–19 and vaccinations
Woody said there were 167 COVID–19 positive cases, some of which required quarantine.
While the district does not have a mask mandate, it is recommended. Occupational Safety and Health Administration rules require school districts to ensure educators and staff are fully vaccinated against COVID–19 by Jan. 4 or that they test negative for COVID–19 at least once a week.
After the first of the year, Woody said OSHA is requiring districts to pay staff for time taken to get a vaccination and provide sick leave for workers to recover from any side effects. The Arizona division of OSHA has until Dec. 5 to meet and adopt the rules.
In addition, districts will be required to have unvaccinated staff wear masks while on the job, he said. Next Steps Arizona did pass legislation that prohibits school districts from requiring teacher vaccinations, but that could be overridden by the new federal rule.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is opposed to any mandates, so there could be a court battle to decide if the OSHA mandates are legal.
Under Arizona’s long–approved, state–plan procedures, the Industrial Commission has exclusive authority to decide if, when, and to what extent the state will adopt the OSHA vaccination Emergency Temporary Standards
.. The Industrial Commission has diligently followed these approved procedures without issue for 47 years and will follow them as it reviews the 490–page OSHA vaccination ETS publication.
“Until such time that the Industrial Commission takes formal action to adopt all or part of the vaccination ETS, however, the temporary standards are not binding or enforceable against Arizona’s private and public sector employers and employees. Rules are currently blocked by federal appeals court. With all of these issues it is too early to tell what the rules mean for us as a district,” said Woody.