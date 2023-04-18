BISBEE — If anyone is going to come up with a way to raise money for a much-needed new pool at Higgins Park, it’s Bisbee Vogue Inc.’s Cynthia Conroy.

Conroy, the founder and president of the nonprofit organization that has hosted the Bisbee 1000 Great Stair Climb since 1990, announced a $50,000 matching fund challenge March 22. For every community dollar raised up to $25,000, BVI will match with proceeds from the stair climbing event.

