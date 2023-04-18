BISBEE — If anyone is going to come up with a way to raise money for a much-needed new pool at Higgins Park, it’s Bisbee Vogue Inc.’s Cynthia Conroy.
Conroy, the founder and president of the nonprofit organization that has hosted the Bisbee 1000 Great Stair Climb since 1990, announced a $50,000 matching fund challenge March 22. For every community dollar raised up to $25,000, BVI will match with proceeds from the stair climbing event.
Conroy’s fundraising plan couldn’t come at a better time for the city’s 48-year-old pool mired in such severe infrastructure problems that earlier this month Bisbee Director of Public Works Matthew Gurney suggested to city council closing the pool for the 2023 season.
Not only does the pool pump need to be replaced to meet state and county health standards so the recirculating system can adequately clarify and disinfect the contents of the pool in eight hours or less, Gurney said the state is considering lowering the flow rate to every six hours, which would make Bisbee’s pump obsolete. A major upgrade on the pool’s electrical system also is needed.
It’s not the first time problems have plagued the city’s pool. Ten years ago the pool was closed for similar issues.
If community members can raise $25,000, BVI’s matching grant plan would be a light at the end of a long and troubled tunnel for the nearly half-century-old pool.
“Since the pool has seen better days and has always been dealing with pump problems and other issues for as long as I can remember, BVI board members voted to replace it with $25,000 in matching funds if the community can raise the balance,” said Conroy.
Conroy said in the three weeks since she made the announcement, $6,007 has been raised for the pool.
“We’re 30% there,” she added, “since every dollar that’s given or pledged is basically doubled.”
BVI is hardly a stranger in donating funds for Bisbee’s recreational activities. With $205,000 in proceeds from the annual stair climb event that draws thousands of participants from across the country, BVI helped create the Bisbee Outdoor Recreation Center in 2020 which includes basketball, pickleball and seven fitness courts. It partnered with the city and KE&G Construction, along with funding from Pioneer Title Agency and the Milt Coulter Blazing Saddles Trust.
